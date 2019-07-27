Arlington Public Schools will partner with the county government in making sure all local residents are counted in the 2020 federal census.
“A lot of planning has been going on,” Superintendent Patrick Murphy said, promising “a very strong awareness campaign.”
The focus of school officials will be to ensure families and staff are aware of the importance of the census. School Board member Barbara Kanninen will serve as liaison to the county government’s Complete Count committee, which is overseeing local census efforts.
The official date of the upcoming census is April 1, 2020. For information on local efforts, see the Website at https://topics.arlingtonva.us/census-2020/committee/.
