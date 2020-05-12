Arlington school leaders have decided to throw in the towel on the 2019-20 school year earlier than expected, trading away instructional time to provide additional staff-training opportunities.
Under a timeline announced May 7, classes – in the current “virtual” environment – will end June 12. That’s five days earlier than expected for elementary- and middle-schoolers and three days earlier for high-schoolers.
Cutting the school year short will allow for additional professional-learning time for staff before they depart on summer vacation.
What will happen next remains up in the air, said Bridget Loft, the school system’s assistant superintendent for teaching and learning, as the 2020-21 school year will be dependent on the state of the public-health situation and rules handed down by the Virginia Department of Education.
At the briefing, Loft also announced that June 5 will be the last day for high-school seniors, with online graduation ceremonies set for June 18 for members of the Class of 2020 at Washington-Liberty, Wakefield and Yorktown high schools. Arlington Career Center students will participate in a virtual graduation ceremony on June 11.
School leaders have committed to some form of summer school, with a goal of in-person instruction starting in July or August if possible but with plans for online programming as a backup.
Equal and unbiased reporting for all Arlington School Board candidates, please.
