After a nationwide search and a fair amount of local controversy, the Arlington School Board on Dec. 19 ratified the selection of the county school system’s first diversity czar.
Arron Gregory, who serves as director of diversity, equity and inclusion in the Trotwood-Madison City School District in Ohio, was picked for the new Arlington position. He will start on Jan. 19.
School Board Chairman Tannia Talento said she was “very excited and pleased” with the selection, praising Gregory’s “transformational leadership.”
“He has the knowledge, skills and ability to fulfill the unique role,” Talento said. “We so look forward to his contributions.”
It will be a change of size for Gregory, as the Trotwood-Madison City district – serving a community located west of Dayton – has only about 10 percent the number of students as does the Arlington district.
The nomination of Gregory by Superintendent Cintia Johnson beat the clock, as school leaders had hoped to have their first diversity chief named, if not necessarily in place, by the end of 2019. Creation of the position was one of the recommendations of a study of Arlington school-system diversity issues completed in early 2019.
Gregory will report directly to the superintendent, and “will have the full support of our leadership team and staff as he leads this work,” Johnson said.
But the search process was not without its public hiccups.
When school leaders announced plans to create the post, some residents pushed back, suggesting it as merely a Band-Aid to cover more systemic problems in a district that has struggled to close the so-called “achievement gap” between students of different racial and ethnic groups.
As the process moved along, the Arlington NAACP was vocal in its discontent about not having a seat at the table during the vetting process.
Despite the criticism, the focus of school leaders is now on the future.
“We look forward to moving forward,” Johnson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.