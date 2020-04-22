Maureen Nesselrode, who has served as principal of Campbell Elementary School for the past eight years, has been named Arlington Public Schools’ 2020 Principal of the Year.
Nesselrode “is a passionate leader who is not just dedicated to her students, but is dedicated to the entire community she serves,” Superintendent Cintia Johnson said in announcing the selection on April 16.
“She has established strong community and family partnerships and works tirelessly to support her students and staff,” Johnson said, praising Nesselrode’s efforts to help “transform the school as a nationally recognized model.”
Nesselrode has 21 years of experience in education, nearly all of them in the Arlington school system. She was a classroom teacher at Swanson Middle School and an assistant principal at Ashlawn and Arlington Science Focus elementary schools before being appointed Campbell’s principal in 2012.
“Maureen runs Campbell in a thoughtful, caring and efficient manner. Over the past eight years, she has completely turned around a school that was at risk of failing its children,” said parent Nathan Zee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.