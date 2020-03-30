It will require patience, perseverance and rolling with the punches, but Arlington school leaders say they will maintain instruction to the 28,000 students across the county in spite of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“We are in this together – it is amazing how people rise to the occasion,” Superintendent Cintia Murphy said during a March 25 briefing to School Board members.
At the meeting, Johnson outlined what was known – and not yet known – as the school system works to follow state guidance in developing its own instructional plans.
“Those plans are being finalized now,” she told School Board members. “We’ll move forward and continue to support our students.”
The school system has been bobbing and weaving to address the situation since early March, when Johnson opted to close schools for a month due to public-health concerns. More recently, Gov. Northam ordered K-12 school facilities shuttered for the remainder of the academic year, while directing that education go on as best it can.
April 6-10 has been designated as spring break for Arlington Public Schools, with April 13 as a teacher workday. The next day, the school system will attempt to jump-start perhaps the most unusual grading quarter in its history, with efforts being conducted online.
Much remains up on the air, including how students will be graded. “We’re working on a plan,” Johnson said.
It is likely state-mandated Standards of Learning exams, or SOLs, will be canceled. International Baccalaureate (IB) exams also have been scrapped, while students in Advanced Placement (AP) courses will take their exams online.
Traditional high-school-graduation ceremonies have been canceled, but school officials are trying to develop alternative plans.
“These students have been working hard,” Johnson said of members of the Class of 2020. “We want to make sure they are honored.”
Meeting in an otherwise empty board room – with two of the five members communicating remotely from their homes – School Board members seemed understandably shell-shocked by a disruption far more sudden than most economic downturns and likely far more broad-based than the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
But, School Board member Reid Goldstein said, the community seemed to be pulling together.
“I have heard nothing but universal praise” for the school system’s efforts to spool up and address the challenge, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.