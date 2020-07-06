Whether it will work as engineered, only time will tell, but Arlington school leaders are asking parents and staff to do their part to assist efforts aimed at reopening classes as scheduled in late August.
“The complexity surrounding this task is just mind-bending,” School Board member Reid Goldstein said July 1, as the board heard yet another update from Superintendent Francisco Durán on efforts to restart classes that have been effectively shut down since March.
The July 1 update helped to flesh out some of the details, but the main choices for parents remain the same as were outlined by Durán a week before:
• Parents can opt to have their children back in class two days per week, with distance learning the other days; or
• They can opt for five days of distance learning each week, with no classroom instruction.
Parents have until July 20 to submit their choices, which effectively will be locked in for at least some of the coming year.
“This is a huge thought process for members of our community,” said Monique O’Grady, who on July 1 rotated in for a one-year stint as School Board chairman, succeeding Tannia Talento.
While a large majority of parents surveyed by the school system said they preferred in-person education to an all-online model, school officials won’t know until the July 20 deadline whether that sentiment plays out for sure. Once they have the data, school officials will need to put together instructional and transportation plans, then submit the overall re-start proposal to the Virginia Department of Education for review.
“This is difficult, challenging work,” said Durán, who became superintendent on June 1. “We are working each and every day to try and understand the best way forward.”
At the July 1 meeting, Durán rolled out more information on health-related components of the plan, saying that students and staff will be required to take daily health screenings, will be required to wear face coverings “where medically appropriate” and will be required to wash hands multiple times per day.
Expect more changes, Durán predicted. “The situation we’re facing requires us to evolve,” he said.
In the survey of parents taken in the spring, more than 40 percent – the largest of any group – said they wanted students back in class five days a week. School officials did not, however, consider that option in mulling the start of school, slated for Aug. 31.
Failing to even think about getting students back in class five days per week has not gone over well with some in the community, who already were critical that the school district effectively abandoned new instruction this past spring while other school systems in the region moved forward in teaching new materials.
“APS, which prides itself on being a leading school district, should act like one,” Ray Oswald said in a letter to the Sun Gazette. “Our children deserve a more thoughtful approach that places the quality of their education at the forefront.”
(Durán, who was not part of the decision to abandon instruction of new material in the fourth quarter of the 2019-20 school year, on several occasions has suggested he thinks it was the wrong decision, and says the school system will play catch-up this fall.)
Across Northern Virginia, Fairfax County – the region’s largest school district by far – was first to announce plans for a two-option re-start plan, and most neighboring school districts have fallen in line behind it.
July 20 also will be a deadline for teachers to inform the school system whether they would prefer to teach in classrooms or continue working from home. A survey of educators taken by the school system shows a significant percentage of them are skittish about returning to classrooms, which could set up a showdown if the percentage of students returning to in-person instruction is as large as some believe it may be.
But that is a potential crisis for another (albeit fast-approaching) day. For now, school leaders are pleased they at least have a re-start framework in place.
“We’re taking real, measurable steps forward,” Goldstein said.
His request of the community? “Work with us,” Goldstein said.
