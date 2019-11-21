Arlington Public Schools is working to boost participation in the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Literary & Visual Arts Competition.
The theme for this year’s contest is why peace is important to students, or what peace looks like to them.
Award-winners will be honored in January as part of the county government’s celebration of the life of Dr. King.
For information, see the Website at www.apsva.us/mlk-contest.
