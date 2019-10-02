As expected, all of Arlington’s public schools have received full accreditation for the 2019-20 school year from the Virginia Board of Education.
Two of the schools – Montessori Public School of Arlington and Dorothy Hamm Middle School – received conditional accreditation because they have just opened.
Statewide, 1,682 public schools, or 92 percent of the total, received full accreditation for 2019-20, with 132 schools (7 percent) rated as “accredited with conditions” and the remainder new schools or those working out alternative-education plans. State officials said, however, that 61 schools currently receiving waivers from evaluation due to past high performance would have been rated as accredited with conditions had they not had the waiver, which would have pulled the overall fully-accredited rate down to 89 percent statewide.
Over the past year, state school officials have put a focus on reducing chronic absenteeism in Virginia schools and have managed to cut the number, but 23 schools will be targeted with state support to address absenteeism over the coming year.
In addition, 252 schools across Virginia will receive academic support from the state level, based on students’ performance in standardized tests.
