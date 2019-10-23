She may or may not get (or necessarily even want) the gig full-time, but Arlington’s interim superintendent of schools is getting out and about while she holds the post.
As of Oct. 17, Superintendent Cintia Johnson had visited 38 of the school system’s 42 schools and school programs, part of a plan to hit every one during the first two months of the school year.
“I’m really excited about the journey,” Johnson said. “It’s a reminder to me and a reminder to everyone: it is about our students . . . our students are our gift.”
Johnson earlier this year was tapped as interim superintendent following the departure of Patrick Murphy, who decamped for a post in West Virginia after having served as schools’ chief in Arlington for a decade.
School Board members currently are setting up the process for recruiting, vetting and selecting a new superintendent. Johnson, who has spent more than 30 years in the county school system and most recently served as assistant superintendent for administrative services, might decide to apply, or might not.
School Board members have not detailed how much community involvement, such as public airing of names of finalists, they plan to allow. In the past, the process has been largely shrouded in secrecy until a selection was announced.
