News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Jeremiah Severn of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Emory & Henry University.
* Ariel Barbosa of Arlington is one of 10 graduating seniors at Eastern Mennonite University selected to receive the 2020 Cords of Distinction.
Recipients were nominated by faculty, staff and fellow students for their significant contributions to student life and to the broader community, and for embodying the values of Christian discipleship, community, service and peace-building.
While the spring commencement ceremony has been canceled due to the public-health pandemic, university officials expect to hold a ceremony in the fall.
* The following Arlington students have been inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest honor society for all academic discipline:
Jeff Harvell (University of Massachusetts), Fiona Turner (James Madison University and Claire Schroeder (James Madison University).
** Gabrielle Schaubach of Arlington received high honors for the second trimester of the school year at the Williston Northampton School.
* Donavan Heggs and Sean Waddell of Arlington have been named to the president’s list for the third quarter of the school year, and Waddell has been inducted into the National Spanish Honor Society.
** Although the format was somewhat different from previous years due to public-health concerns, a number of Arlington students still brought home awards in the Northern Virginia Regional Science Fair.
Alexandra McDonald of Yorktown High School was a grand-prize awardee for “Optimization of Microbial Fuel Cell Technology to Maximize Power and Nitrate Removal,” while James Licato of Washington-Liberty High School was a grand-prize alternate for “Developing a Method for Simultaneous Removal of Pharmaceuticals and PFAS in Water Treatment.”
Now in its 65th year, the competition was conducted “virtually,” with scientists and engineers evaluating students’ video presentations, PowerPoint presentations, research and abstracts. First-place honorees advanced to the Virginia State Science and Engineering Fair, also being held virtually for the first time.
First-place recipients from Arlington schools included Kate Loftis, Yorktown High School (behavior and social sciences); Rose von Eckartsberg, Yorktown High School (biochemistry); Anne Licato, Washington-Liberty High School (chemistry); Colin Sartori, Yorktown High School (engineering); Madi Goeck, Washington-Liberty High School (environmental and earth sciences); Isla Carlson and Kathleen Vaughan, Wakefield High School (environmental and earth sciences); James Licato, Washington-Liberty High school (environmental and earth sciences); Colin Berry, Yorktown High School (mathematics and computer science); Mahia Rahman, Washington-Liberty High School, mathematics and computer science; Anika Tripathi, Washington-Liberty High School (microbiology); Alexandra McDonald, Yorktown High School (microbiology); Angelica Bain, Washington-Liberty High School, physics and astronomy); and Dillon Bass, Yorktown High School (physics and astronomy).
* Arlington Public Schools has been honored with the “Best Communities for Music Education” designation from the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) NAMM Foundation for its outstanding commitment to music education.
This is the fourth consecutive year APS has earned this recognition, awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.
The foundation is supported in part by the National Association of Music Merchants and its approximately 10,300 members around the world. For information, see the Website at www.nammfoundation.org.
* The Virginia Foundation for Independent Colleges recently created a $500,000 emergency-assistance fund to support students attending institutions of higher education.
Funding, at up to $33,333 per institution, was used for a variety of purposes, from technology support to helping bring home students who had been studying overseas.
“Importantly, we were able to distribute these monies very quickly and get much-needed relief to these students,” said Matthew Shank, president of the foundation and former president of Marymount University.
The 15 institutions that are part of the foundation educate 29,000 students per year across the commonwealth. For information on the foundation and its efforts to assist students, see the Website at www.vfic.org.
