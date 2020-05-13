News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Marymount University senior Kaitlin Berger has been awarded a Fulbright Graduate Degree Grant to pursue a degree at the National University of Public Service in Budapest.
The criminal-justice major at Marymount plans to research prison systems and examine how issues such as time to arraignment, length of sentences, prison programming opportunities and recidivism rates compare between Hungary and the U.S.
“I have always been interested in pursuing a career that is on an international level, and recently I have been drawn towards creating or researching policy that affects human rights,” Berger said. “The more I looked into this opportunity, the more I realized how it fits perfectly with my plans for the future.”
Berger “is a bright and intellectually curious student who is always hardworking and engaged,” said Marymount criminal-justice professor Stephanie Foster, and “is compassionate in her desire to learn and make life better for those around her.”
Berger volunteered in Colombia over Christmas break with an international organization. She was set to complete a social-justice internship in South Africa before the COVID-19 pandemic forced cancellation of those plans.
* Michaela Morrison of Arlington was one of 28 seniors presented with the 2020 Distinguished Leadership Award at Denison University.
The honor recognizes graduating seniors who have demonstrated exemplary leadership and service to the college through their involvement in student organizations, in co-curricular activities and on the residential-education staff, and as athletes and scholars.
* Blake Brackett of Arlington, a graduate of James Madison High School, and Gabrielle Sorresso of Arlington, a graduate of Yorktown High School, earned the dean’s award with distinction, and John Schoen of Arlington, a graduate of Yorktown High School, was named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Colgate University.
* Wakefield High School resource teacher for the gifted Wendy Maitland has been selected as “Educator of the Year” by the Arlington branch of American Association of University Women.
The award honors Maitland’s efforts empowering female students to consider careers in science, technology, engineering and math [STEM].
In particular, Maitland led efforts taking 21 female students to the SADIE Collective Conference, as well as attending a Congressional Gold Medal celebration honoring women who did pioneering work at NASA.
She also sponsors Wakefield’s Girls Who Code club and is a co-sponsor for Cohort and United Minority Girls programs.
* Rebecca Jones was named teacher of the year at Randolph Elementary School for the 2019-20 school year.
* Yorktown High School graduate and LifeCare emergency medical technician Cpl. Elizabeth Clark was one of 700 EMTs and paramedics deployed to New York City for the state’s COVID Response Team in the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clark assisted in transporting patients as well as responding to 911 calls.
After graduation from Yorktown, Clark studied emergency medicine at the University of Utah and wilderness medicine at the National Outdoor Leadership School, and currently is a paramedic student with an expected graduation date of February 2021.
* The Literacy Council of Northern Virginia (LCNV) has replaced in-person classes with distance-learning programs to continue providing basic English education to students, minimizing the disruption to their learning process during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization serves 1,500 adult learners annually throughout Northern Virginia. Since April, it has provided instruction tailored to students’ technological and time restrictions. A total of 21 classes are up and running, reaching about 75 percent of the students who had signed up for support at the start of the year.
“The LCNV team has been heartened to see incredible enthusiasm for our efforts to turn to distance learning by instructors, volunteers and students,” said Roopal Saran, the organization’s executive director. “Their desire to work hard to make sure instruction and learning is uninterrupted affirms that there is great value in continuing to offer English instruction at this unprecedented time.”
Instruction is provided via various platforms:
• For students with Internet and computer access, the Literacy Council is offering virtual instruction in the form of live classrooms with teacher-led instruction, interaction and whiteboard capabilities.
• For those with only cell-phone and data access, the council offers distance-learning instruction through Cell-Ed and USA Learns, two online-learning apps approved by the Virginia Department of Education.
• For those who only have voice capabilities on their phones, instructors are scheduling sessions with students for one-to-one conversations to practice English.
Based on the current situation, LCNV is also exploring future distance-learning possibilities and optimizing various platforms.
For information on the organization and its programming, see the Website at www.lcnv.org.
