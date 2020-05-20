News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Yorktown High School graduate and LifeCare emergency medical technician Cpl. Elizabeth Clark was one of 700 EMTs and paramedics deployed to New York City for the state’s COVID Response Team in the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Clark assisted in transporting patients as well as responding to 911 calls.
After graduation from Yorktown, Clark studied emergency medicine at the University of Utah and wilderness medicine at the National Outdoor Leadership School, and currently is a paramedic student with an expected graduation date of February 2021.
* Sophia Moses of Arlington, a 2016 graduate of the Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, earned bachelor’s degrees in electrical engineering and finance during recent commencement exercises at the University of Pennsylvania.
Moses will spend the summer working as an engineering program manager for Apple. In the fall, she will complete her studies for a master’s degree in electrical engineering at the University of Pennsylvania.
* Seventeen Arlington Public Schools students received national awards in the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers’ National Scholastics Art and Writing Competition.
Yorktown High School senior Mark Hosmer was the recipient of an American Visions Medal in painting, and was named a gold medalist in painting.
Other gold medalists from Arlington include Grace Chen, Khulan Erdenedalai and Elizabeth Brown, H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program (film and animation); Juliet Gerensky-Greene, Wakefield High School, digital art; and Rachel Hocker, Wakefield High School (photography).
More than 340,000 students nationally competed in various categories for the 2019-20 school year.
* They were not able to perform at the state level due to the current public-health situation, but Arlington Public Schools students have been selected as members of All-Virginia Band, Chorus and Orchestra for 2019-20.
Honored were Caden Henrich, Marissa McDonnell and Noah Portner from Washington-Liberty High School; Matthew Carey, Matthew Cummings, Emily Mucchetti, Jackson Pope and Rylei Porter from Yorktown High School; Eimi Tuttle from Gunston Middle School; Tessa Ilirjani from Swanson Middle School; and Alannah Hjelm, Ingrid Olsen, George Papantoniou, Kate Sullivan, John Thomas and Amelia Waldman from Williamsburg Middle School.
* Julie Trapanese of Arlington and Greta Lawler of Arlington were named distinguished scholars for the winter term at Mercersburg Academy.
* Arlington Public Schools has announced plans for three “virtual” town halls with incoming Superintendent Francisco Durán.
The hour-long events will take place Friday, June 12 at 4 p.m. (English); Saturday, June 13 at 10 a.m. (Spanish); and Tuesday, June 23 at 7 p.m. (English). Questions can be submitted in advance at engage@apsva.us; details on participating will be announced later.
Durán earlier this month was named superintendent, effectively June 1. An educator from Fairfax County, he will succeed Patrick Murphy, who departed last August after a decade leading the school district. Cintia Murphy served as superintendent in the interim.
* Arlington Public Schools has launched an online community questionnaire as it continues to gather information in preparation for another boundary-change process in the fall.
Open through June 5, the information gathered will help school-system planners update information about neighborhoods.
“This data review is an important first step for the boundary process,” the school system said. “By sharing the data now and conducting this review early with stakeholders before developing boundary scenarios, staff can gather valuable input from residents who know their neighborhoods.”
The elementary-school boundary changes that are expected to be adopted by School Board members this fall will go into effect for the 2021-22 school year.
For information, see the Website at www.apsva.us.
