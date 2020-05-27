* Kelly Hughes of Arlington earned a bachelor of science in business administration degree at the conclusion of the spring semester at Carson-Newman University.
Hughes also was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.
* Colleen Shuford of Arlington, Katherine Barnes of Arlington and Sarah Strickland of Arlington have been named to the chancellor’s honor roll for the spring semester at the University of Mississippi.
* Julie Trapanese of Arlington and Greta Lawler of Arlington were named distinguished scholars for the winter term at Mercersburg Academy.
* Arlington-based Bridges to Independence has received a $20,000 grant from AT&T Foundation to support the continuation of Bridges’ Youth Development Program, which focuses on providing opportunities to low-income high-school students by improving students’ success getting into college through mentoring with community leaders, internships with local businesses, and tutoring to improve academic performance.
The funding will help Bridges to Independence move mentoring, tutoring, and the internships move “virtually” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are very appreciative of AT&T’s contribution,” said Sam Kelly, CEO of Bridges to Independence. “They have proven themselves to be prominent members in our community, committed to helping vulnerable youth.”
“In these uncertain times, with ‘virtual’ classes and social distancing, our youth are craving interaction and are requesting to meet with their tutors and mentors up to three times a week, instead of once a week,” Kelly said. “The funding from AT&T will help us navigate a ‘virtual’ path and revise our program.”
The program is offered to families that have received services and case-management through Bridges’ shelter and housing programming, and is designed to create a place for youth to take on leadership roles, learn self-expression, build and maintain positive relationships, receive mentoring, and learn skills for post-high-school success.
“As students move to online and digital engagement, our contribution will help students improve academic performance, develop leadership skills, and explore college and career opportunities,” said Garrett McGuire, regional director for AT&T in Virginia.
