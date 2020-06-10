News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Anusha Matam of Arlington earned a master of business administration degree during recent commencement exercises at University of the Cumberlands.
* Blaine Berquist of Arlington earned a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry, Marion Chavarria Rivera of Arlington earned bachelor’s degrees in biology and Spanish, Reed Erickson of Arlington earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and Patrick Faga of Arlington earned bachelor’s degrees in philosophy and behavioral neuroscience, cum laude, during recent commencement exercises at the University of San Diego.
** The following Arlington students earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at Clemson University:
Harold Coyle IV earned a bachelor of science degree in economics. Jesse Dennis earned a bachelor of science degree in marketing and a bachelor of science degree in economics. Hannah Heidrich earned a bachelor of arts degree in economics. Justin Helfgott earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering.
** Christopher Currie of Arlington earned a bachelor of arts degree in criminal justice, magna cum laude, during recent commencement exercises at Saint Anselm College.
* Katie McCool of Arlington earned a bachelor of arts degree in English language and literature, cum laude, during recent commencement exercises at Virginia Tech.
* Charlotte Helsper of Arlington earned a bachelor of science degree in biochemistry/molecular biology during recent commencement exercises at the University of Scranton.
* Alexander Tyler of Arlington earned faculty honors for the spring semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
* Ethan Rickards of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Berry College.
* Christopher Ozgo of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
* Katherine Brophy of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Belmont University.
* Jennifer Granados Fuentes of Arlington and Jessica Granados of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Mary Baldwin University.
* Four Arlington Public Schools students – all from Thomas Jefferson Middle School – won first-place accolades at the 2020 Virginia Junior Academy of Science symposium.
Aria Clarisse Merrill was honored in Chemical Sciences A; Harriet Shapiro in Ecology and Earth Sciences A; Elaine Chu in Engineering and Technology A; and Moya Zouhon in Plant Sciences and Microbiology A.
More than 140 Arlington Public Schools students were selected to present their scientific research at the 2020 symposium, which was held “virtually” this year due to public-health concerns.
A complete list of award recipients can be found at www.vjas.org.
** Four Arlington Public Schools students have been named recipients of college-sponsored National Merit Scholarships, part of a group of 1,400 students across the nation to receive the latest round of scholarships from the organization.
Rebecca Stewart of Washington-Liberty High School earned a National Merit University of Chicago Scholarship. Albert Johnson II of Yorktown High School earned a National Merit Purdue University Scholarship.
Sabrina Atkin of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology earned a National Merit University of Southern California Scholarship, and Keegan Lanzillotta of Thomas Jefferson earned a National Merit Northeastern University Scholarship.
The scholarships provide between $500 and $2,000 annually.
** Nathan Dent of Yorktown High School earned a Gold Medal in the 2020 Grand Concours (National French Contest) sponsored by the American Association Teachers of French.
Each year, approximately 70,000 students in French compete. This year, due to the public-health pandemic, students competed online, with teachers proctoring remotely.
* Tommy Wonnacott of Arlington led a Nysmith School fourth-grade team to take top honors in the team 33rd annual WordMasters Challenge. He achieved a cumulative score of 59 out of 60 to be the high-scorer on the team, which competed in the most challenging Gold Division.
WordMasters is a critical-thinking and verbal-reasoning competition of 150,000 students from the U.S. in grades 3 to 8. Participants must first become familiar with a set of new words – considerably beyond grade level – and then use them to complete analogies that express various kinds of logical relationships.
This most recent WordMasters event was the third of three such challenges conducted during the school year; each one was won by Nysmith, resulting in the first-place finish in the overall nationwide standings.
Nysmith’s WordMasters team was coached by language-arts teacher Aisha Enayatulla.
* The Arlington Optimist Club recently bestowed $5,000 scholarships on four Arlington high-school seniors heading off to attend higher education in the fall.
Receiving the stipends were Ailis Brown of Wakefield High School, who will attend Georgetown University; Ethan Hemmings of Wakefield High School, who will attend Shenandoah University; Genevieve Maiden of Bishop O’Connell High School, who will attend the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University; and Jade Taylor of Washington-Liberty High School, who will attend the University of Virginia.
Funds for the scholarships are the result of the success of fund-raisers such as the Optimist Club’s sale of Christmas trees at the corner of Lee Highway and North Glebe Road.
Proceeds from the sales – now up to more than 2,000 trees per year – also provide funding for winners of student-essay and oratorical competitions, and to support youth-sports programs in the community.
* The Northern Virginia PTA has recognized Arlington Science Focus School teacher Stephanie Lin as the recipient of its NOVA District PTA Outstanding Educator of the Year Award.
Lin was saluted for leading the school’s Investigation Station and Science City programs and for coordinating Family STEM Nights, Outside the Box Day, Habitat Week, Aquarium Club and the Lego Robotics Team.
The Arlington Special Education PTA was named NOVA District iSTEAM PTA of the Year, and Montessori Public School of Arlington’s Kia Hayes was named a finalist for the district’s Volunteer of the Year award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.