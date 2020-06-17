News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* The following Arlington students earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at the College of William and Mary:
Luke Allen (bachelor of business administration); Isabel Arnade (bachelor of arts); Enkhgerel Baasandorj (bachelor of science); Brayden Beckius (bachelor of arts); Alexander Bowman (bachelor of science); Robin Bradley (bachelor of arts); Monica Burgos Flores (bachelor of arts); Rachael Cooper (bachelor of arts); Samantha Cooper (bachelor of arts); Isabel Cullinane (bachelor of arts); Daniel deButts (bachelor of arts); Stephanie Dolan (bachelor of business administration); William Elliott (bachelor of science); Alexandra Farje (bachelor of arts); Livia Giovannetti (bachelor of business administration).
Also, Victoria Gonzales (bachelor of science); Catherine Green (bachelor of arts); Bailey Hall (bachelor of arts); Catherine Hamilton (bachelor of arts); Erin Howe (bachelor of arts); Hababo Jima (bachelor of arts); Caroline Jones (bachelor of arts); Savannah Jones (bachelor of science); Anna Kashmanian (bachelor of science); Sofia Kellogg (bachelor of arts); Jacob Larsen (bachelor of arts); Caroline Larson (bachelor of arts); Carl Lasker (bachelor of arts); Maya Leyden (bachelor of science); Anna Lujan (bachelor of arts).
Also, Alyssa Luz-Ricca (bachelor of science); Sarah Mazur (bachelor of arts); Christina McBride (bachelor of arts); Nikita Mellor (bachelor of science); Sean Muth (bachelor of science); Reid Nagurka (bachelor of science); Gus Norrbom (bachelor of arts); Margaret Pendleton (bachelor of science); Eleanor Pollard (bachelor of arts); Shannon Redifer (bachelor of science); Alan Robinson (bachelor of science); Joanna Schroeder (bachelor of arts).
Also, Jonathan Silberstein (bachelor of science); Matthew Velasco (bachelor of science); Gabriela Villegas (bachelor of arts); Audrey Way (bachelor of arts); Gabriel Westergren (bachelor of science); and Nicolas Yabar (bachelor of arts).
* Quincy Dowling of Arlington has been named to the high honors list for the fall semester at Connecticut College.
* Macy Monticello of Arlington has been named to the dean’s honor list and Cory Dudka, Logan Ehrlich, Olivia Evans, Cormac O’Harrow, Alison Sadler, Katie Webster, Vivienne Wooldridge and Hanna Xue of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
* Sally Gustafson of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list with high distinction and Cara Polese of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Grove City College.
* The following local students have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the College of William and Mary:
Kylin Adams Warnke, Elliot Anderson, Isabel Arnade, Zachary Bako, Ella Banerjee, Catherine Barrett, Zoe Beardsley, Andre Bizier, Lydia Boles, Robin Bradley, Anabel Braunstein, Sara Brown, Kennan ButcherBelle Buzzi, John Cackley, Sylvain Chassagneux and Zo Contreras-Villalta.
Also, Ryan Cooper, Samantha Coope, Caroline Cox, Susan Czach, Stephen Dierkes, Stephanie Dolan, Meghan Donahue, Caroline Edwards, Alexandra Farje, Emily Fisk, Patrick Fullem, Ninjin Gankhuleg, Victoria Gonzales, Catherine Green, Vanessa Guzman, Miles Hahn, Bailey Hall, Catherine Hamilton, Logan Harms, Cayla Harrison and Julia Hays.
Also, Lydia Hecmanczuk, Caroline Jones, Leah Kappel, Anna Kashmanian, Elizabeth Kelafant, Aidan Kennedy, Scott Kilmer, Sophia Kingsley, Julia Kiselka, Kirsten Knisely, James Larroca, Jacob Larsen, Anna Ledwin, Emma Logan, Evan London, Aidan Lowe, Amelia Lowe, Jeannette Lundberg, Alyssa Luz-Ricca, Emilio Luz-Ricca, Jonathan Malks, Sarah Mazur, Christina McBride and Kate Meredith.
Also, Daniel Miller, Annabel Mudge, Reid Nagurka, Meredith Nolan, Gus Norrbom, Annabelle Perkins, Erin Peterson, Eleanor Pollard, Julian Powers, Maeve Quigley, Shannon Redifer, Joseph Ritter, Alan Robinson, Michelle Rojas Zambrana, Rameesah Sabir, Patrick Salsburg, Nathalie Saulnier, Sylvia Shea, Zoha Siddiqui, Kathryn Sokol, Isabella Stark and John Svoboda.
Also, Francisca Swisher-Gome, Jacob Tidwell, Georgia Tritak, Lydia Troup, Matthew Velasco, Ignas Vismantas, Sophia Warnement, Graham Weinschenk, Gabriel Westergren, Anne Whelan, Julia Wine and Nicolas Yabar.
* Cari Anne Farmer, Madeline Reicherter and Elizabeth Meston of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Kentucky.
* A group of sixth-graders from Swanson and Dorothy Hamm middle schools placed third in the 2020 Odyssey of the Mind World Finals 2020.
The students – Zella Mantler, Nora Johnson, Molly Ryan, Katie Martin, Kaitlyn Nowinski, Emma Cai and Kaitlin Madison – took third place in Division II, Problem 2. They engineered three different machines to transport three different kinds of objects five feet, using technology including a retrofitted exercise bike that powered a conveyor belt made with rolling pins and pool noodles, a water wheel that pulled a zipline basket, and a robot courier vehicle that used an ultrasound sensor and Arduino program to start and stop motorized wheels.
Their solution included a play that told a “Wild West” Cinderella story, complete with a costume that transformed Cinderella’s ragged clothes into a ball gown. The students also composed an original song that was performed with a guitar and other instruments made by the team to play notes and add percussion to their musical composition.
Students worked for seven months before normal team meetings were disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing them to make final preparations either online or via physically distanced meetings.
Many of the team members have participated in Odyssey of the Mind since elementary school, and placing in the top three at the international event was a longtime goal.
The team was coached by parents Christina Headrick, Emer Johnson and Deb Ryan.
