News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Prashant Rai of Arlington earned a master’s degree in information technology during recent commencement exercises at Hood College.
* Cara Mason of Arlington earned a master of business administration degree during recent commencement exercises at Shepherd University.
* Adeline Murphy, the daughter of Tecla Murphy of Arlington and the late Richard Murphy and a graduate of Washington-Lee High School, earned a bachelor of arts degree in sociology during recent commencement exercises at Dickinson College.
* Sean McSweeney of Arlington earned a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy during recent commencement exercises at the University of Chicago.
* Michaela Morrison of Arlington earned a bachelor of arts degree in Spanish and global commerce during recent commencement exercises at Denison University.
* Lauren Rottler of Arlington earned a degree in business analytics during recent commencement exercises at Iowa State University.
* Alicia Harris of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at DeSales University.
** Julie Kenyon and Natalia Paley Whitman of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Denison University.
* Sophia Pirozzoli of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Marquette University.
* The Arlington Rotary Club has awarded college scholarships to two members of Arlington’s Class of 2020.
“All members of Arlington’s Class of 2020 are graduating at an exceptional moment in history, marked by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Kim Durand, who heads the club’s educational foundation. “They will all be asked to help our local, national and international communities meet many challenges in exceptional ways.”
Maria Canales-Williams, a graduate of Washington-Liberty High School, is the recipient of the ARC Educational Foundation Scholarship for $10,000 to attend Virginia Tech, where she intends to study biology and pursue a career as a research scientist in gene therapy to help fight and find cures for diseases. Her many activities include serving as president of the Cystic Fibrosis Club.
Daniel Meskel, a graduate of Arlington Community High School, is the recipient of the $8,000 ARC “American Challenge” stipend in memory of Audra Rafter. He will attend Northern Virginia Community College and intends to study computer science. Meskel previously was awarded a gold medal for Web design in the Virginia Skills USA competition.
Founded in 1929, the Arlington Rotary Club is part of an international organization of 1.2 million members in more than 200 countries.
* Eleven Arlington schools have been named recipients in the two-tier Virginia Board of Education awards program for 2020, based on past performance and efforts to improve student success.
Arlington Science Focus Elementary School and Arlington Traditional School were among 71 schools statewide earning the 2020 Board of Education Highest Achievement Award, while Barrett Elementary, Discovery Elementary, Charles Drew Elementary, Key Elementary, Jamestown Elementary, Long Branch Elementary, Nottingham Elementary, Swanson Middle and Tuckahoe Elementary were among 375 school statewide earning the 2020 Board of Education Continuous Improvement Award.
The awards “are designed to incentivize schools to make the changes in instruction, policy, support services and practice required to make progress toward meeting the Board of Education’s objective of achieving equity in opportunities and outcomes for all students,” Board of Education president Daniel Gecker said.
“The increase in the number of awards earned this year is evidence of the progress our schools were making toward this objective before the pandemic forced the closure of schools in March,” he said.
No Arlington schools were recipients of the Board of Education Innovative Practice Award, which was presented for the first time in 2020.
The award, which recognizes innovations implemented over the course of two academic years that improve student outcomes, went to one school and six districts statewide.
