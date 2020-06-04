News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Lydia Cawley of Arlington, a 2016 graduate of Washington-Lee High School, earned a double-concentration degree in classics and Near Eastern languages and civilizations, summa cum laude, during recent commencement exercises at Harvard University.
Her thesis was awarded the Smyth Thesis Prize for “best undergraduate thesis in Greek.”
Cawley will spend the summer as an intern at Dumbarton Oaks, working on the Syria Documentation Project. In October, she will attend Cambridge University and work toward a master of philosophy degree in classics as a Lionel Person Fellow.
** Megan O’Briant of Arlington earned a bachelor of science degree in exercise physiology, magna cum laude, and Jonathan Lynch of Arlington earned a certificate in brewing science during recent commencement exercises at University of the Sciences.
* Mollie Thomas of Arlington, a 2016 graduate of the Madeira School, earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in television writing and production and a bachelor of arts degree in communication studies during recent commencement exercises at Chapman University.
Thomas was among six graduating seniors to earn a STAR Student Award from the School of Communication for exemplifying the principles of service, teaching, achieving and respect.
* Patricia Zetkulick of Arlignton earned degrees in psychology and theatre arts, magna cum laude, during recent commencement exercises at McDaniel College.
Zetkulic also earned the Esther Smith Award for creativity in the arts.
* Rachel Crull of Arlington earned a bachelor of arts degree in liberal studies during recent commencement exercises at Bridgewater College.
* Gordon Coates of Arlington and Samuel Wall of Arlington earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at the University of Vermont.
* Joe Scott of Arlington, Conor Shears of Arlington, Dylan Mendelowitz of Arlington and Andrew Schlicht of Arlington earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at Bucknell University.
* Ally Vernon of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Utah.
* Megan O’Briant of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at University of the Sciences.
* Samon Bhatta of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Shepherd University.
** Annie Bell, Nina Brooks, Petie Nassetta, Andrew Schlicht, Joe Scott, Maddy Wales, Greg Faris, Dylan Mendelowitz and Zach Bobeczko of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Bucknell University.
* Katarina Visek of Arlington and Gordon Coates of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Vermont.
* The W-L High School Education Foundation has announced recipients of its competitive scholarships, which provide $1,500 for their first year of higher education and are renewable at $1,000 for three succeeding years.
Members of the Washington-Liberty High School Class of 2020 who received the awards, and the colleges and universities they will be attending, include:
Stephanie Delgadillo-Cartagena, University of Virginia; Shaelyn Dempsey, Virginia Tech; Giovanni Fuentes-Mejia, College of William and Mary; Raquel Garcia, Virginia Tech; Sonia Marshet, Virginia Commonwealth University; Shreyas Naidu, University of South Florida; Hamna Shafiq, University of Virginia; Chloe Slater, Virginia Tech; Nicole Tucker, Pratt Institute; and Gillian Villarroel, George Washington University.
* H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program junior John Barnes recently was honored for the documentary “A Passover Story” at the 23rd annual Television, Internet and Video Association of D.C. “Peer Awards” for 2020.
Barnes’s documentary, which explores the importance of Passover to Jewish families, received a Gold Award in the Peer Promise category.
The documentary earlier this school year was honored at the All American School Film Fest and Ole Miss Film Festival.
* Caroline Cunningham, Maria Canales-Williams and Abigail Martinage, all seniors at Washington-Liberty High School, have been named recipients of the 2020 Galdwell-Vautrin Memorial Scholarship, presented by the Arlington House Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
The scholarships are presented annually in memory of the ancestors of a former chapter member.
Arlington House NSDAR is a woman’s service organization dedicated to preserving history, education and patriotic activities. Members all hold proven ancestry to a patriot who served in the American Revolution.
** Christina Clark, Ph.D., of Arlington has been appointed provost of Marywood University, effective July 1.
Dr. Clark will serve as the chief academic officer of the university – located in Scranton, Pa. – reporting to university president Sister Mary Persico and acting for the president when she is unavailable.
“We are fortunate to have someone with Dr. Clark’s diverse expertise and experience serving as provost, and she is a welcome addition to our community,” said Sister Mary Persico. “I am especially impressed by her inclusive style of academic leadership and her willingness to embrace Marywood’s mission.”
Prior to her appointment at Marywood University, Dr. Clark served as dean of the School of Design, Arts and Humanities at Marymount University, where she also has served as a tenured professor of literature and languages.
Previously, Dr. Clark served as director of the world-literature program and the health administration and policy program at Creighton University, where she also chaired the Classical and Near Eastern Studies program and served as a professor. She has served internationally as an associate professor at the Intercollegiate Center for Classical Studies in Rome, and has taught at a number of institutions of higher education in the U.S.
