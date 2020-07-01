News of the achievement of local student and members of the Armed Forces:
* Nineteen Arlington Public Schools students earned perfect scores in the 2020 National Latin Exam.
They were among 468 Arlington students – and 130,000 nationally – to take the exam, which looks at Latin vocabulary and grammar and Roman culture, history and mythology.
Elijah Smith of Gunston Middle School; Ava George and Elise Rickard of Thomas Jefferson Middle School; and Alex Bakalov, Stephan Butaev, Nicolas Cecil, Christopher Edmondson, Spencer Johnson, Daisy Maxwell, Allison Lanier, Caleb Pennington, Eleonora Romani, Hunter Schmelling, John Smaragdis, Ellen Summers, Lyra Sword and Amy Walsh of Swanson Middle School each earned perfect scores on the Level I exam. Richard Chen and Lucy Turner Watts, also of Swanson, achieved a perfect score on the Level II Exam.
Only about 1 percent of students nationwide receive perfect scores.
In addition, 85 Arlington students (including the 19 with perfect scores) earned the highest award, Summa Cum Laude, while 63 received a Magna Cum Laude certificate and 23 earned the Cum Laude certificate.
* The Arlington Rotary Club has awarded college scholarships to two members of Arlington’s Class of 2020.
“All members of Arlington’s Class of 2020 are graduating at an exceptional moment in history, marked by the coronavirus pandemic,” said Kim Durand, who heads the club’s educational foundation. “They will all be asked to help our local, national and international communities meet many challenges in exceptional ways.”
Maria Canales-Williams, a graduate of Washington-Liberty High School, is the recipient of the ARC Educational Foundation Scholarship for $10,000 to attend Virginia Tech, where she intends to study biology and pursue a career as a research scientist in gene therapy to help fight and find cures for diseases. Her many activities include serving as president of the Cystic Fibrosis Club.
Daniel Meskel, a graduate of Arlington Community High School, is the recipient of the $8,000 ARC “American Challenge” stipend in memory of Audra Rafter. He will attend Northern Virginia Community College and intends to study computer science. Meskel previously was awarded a gold medal for Web design in the Virginia Skills USA competition.
Founded in 1929, the Arlington Rotary Club is part of an international organization of 1.2 million members in more than 200 countries.
* The Kiwanis Club of Arlington recently announced the recipients of six scholarships valued at a total of $10,000.
Bushra Bablu, a graduating senior at Washington-Liberty High School, was presented with the Jim Thomas Memorial Scholarship totaling $2,000.
In addition, Alba Banegas and Olga Lopez Ojon of the Arlington Career Center; Reina Guardado Lopez and Alexandra Murcia of Arlington Community High School; and Anna Harpel of Washington Liberty were presented with scholarships of $1,500 and $2,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.