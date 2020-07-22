News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Paul Stetekluh of Arlington earned a master of science degree in engineering management during recent commencement exercises at Missouri University of Science and Technology.
* Arlington residents Tatum Andres, Julia Carroll, Annika Fowler, Nataly Gianuca and Madeline Marshall earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at Miami University.
* Kevin Kowal of Arlington was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of South Carolina Aiken.
* Molly Byrne of Arlington and Margaret Cochran of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
* Conor Chmiel of Arlington and John Rehill of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Fairfield University.
* Joseph Tecce of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Champlain College.
