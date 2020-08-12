News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Sara Farsiu of Arlington earned a doctor of philosophy degree in second-language acquisition, Austin Gladden of Arlington earned a bachelor of science degree in education studies and Sean Killalea of Arlington earned a bachelor of business administration degree in management and human resources during recent commencement exercises at the University of Wisconsin Madison.
* Sophia Pirozzoli of Arlington earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing during recent commencement exercises at Marquette University.
* Samuel Wilson of Arlington earned a bachelor’s degree in management, magna cum laude, during recent commencement exercises at Simpson College.
* Benjamin Foster of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Alvernia University.
* Michael Halsted and Lilith Pilkerton of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Purchase College.
* Megan O’Briant of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at University of the Sciences.
