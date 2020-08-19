News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Sara Farsiu of Arlington earned a doctor of philosophy degree in second-language acquisition, Austin Gladden of Arlington earned a bachelor of science degree in education studies and Sean Killalea of Arlington earned a bachelor of business administration degree in management and human resources during recent commencement exercises at the University of Wisconsin Madison.
* Sophia Pirozzoli of Arlington earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing during recent commencement exercises at Marquette University
* Ashley Sabin of Arlington earned a bachelor of arts degree in history during recent commencement exercises at Sam Houston State University.
* Samuel Wilson of Arlington earned a bachelor’s degree in management, magna cum laude, during recent commencement exercises at Simpson College
* Emily Pardi, the daughter of Scott Pardi and Heather Maloy of Arlington and a 2016 graduate of Washington-Lee High School, earned a degree in psychology during recent commencement exercises at Bates College.
* Michael Halsted and Lilith Pilkerton of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Purchase College.
* Benjamin Foster of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Alvernia University.
* Jack Winslow of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Kansas.
* Megan O’Briant of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at University of the Sciences.
* Catherine Vaccaro, Angela Cottini and Mary Wilson of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Loyola University Maryland.
* Friends of Urban Agriculture and Virginia Cooperative Extension are partnering with Arlington Public Schools to turn the classroom gardens at local schools into “victory gardens” to grow fresh vegetables during the period that schools are closed.
The effort at Wakefield High School, Thomas Jefferson Middle School, Hoffman-Boston Elementary School and Tuckahoe Elementary School is designed to maximize the gardens’ capacities in an effort to reap 2,500 pounds of fresh produce.
“The community response has been amazing,” said Emily Landsman, a board member of Friends of Urban Agriculture. “To date, we have recruited over 70 volunteers and several Master Gardeners to assist the Arlington Public Schools garden coordinators.”
“We’ve been able to donate over 145 pounds of fresh vegetables to food pantries here in our own community,” said Ilana Rea, school-garden coordinator at Hoffman-Boston. “We are looking forward to donating much more in coming months.”
Funding to support the initiative came from the Virginia Foundation for Healthy Youth, channeled to the initiative by the Healthy Communities Action Team of the Arlington Partnership for Children, Youth and Families.
“Victory Garden” was a term used during World War I and World War II for vegetable and herb gardens planted on private land and public parks across the nation to provide nutrition for the public while freeing up other food sources to feed for U.S. military personnel.
* Girl Scouts can now earn a commemorative 19th Amendment patch from Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts.
Through a new online program, troops and individual Girl Scouts will learn about the 19th Amendment, the women’s suffrage movement and Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts’ unique roots in women’s history.
This three-part digital program introduces Girl Scouts to Wolf Trap’s founder, Mrs. Catherine Filene Shouse, and guides them through key events of her accomplished life through an online scavenger hunt. Participants will apply what they’ve learned to produce a performance piece of their own.
The goal of this program is to share Mrs. Shouse’s story, celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the 19th Amendment and inspire creativity and confidence through performing arts, National Park Service officials said.
August 2020 marks the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote nationally. The National Park Service has partnered with Girl Scouts to commemorate 100 years of women’s suffrage and to highlight the fight for women’s rights, evident in park sites across the country.
