News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Meghan Fox of Arlington earned a bachelor of arts degree in public relations, magna cum laude, during recent commencement exercises at York College of Pennsylvania.
* Emily Richter of Arlington earned a bachelor of music degree in musical performance (voice) during recent commencement exercises at Lawrence University, and was named to the dean’s list for the spring semester.
* Caleb Pelletier of Arlington earned a degree in political science during recent commencement exercises at Wheaton College.
* Tatum Andres, Julia Carroll, Annika Fowler, Nataly Gianuca and Madeline Marshall of Arlington earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at Miami University.
* Charith Wickrema of Arlington has been named to the provost’s list for the spring semester at Hofstra University.
* Maxwell Clegg, Anne Marie Kellogg and Tulsi Shyamsundar Jipp of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Hofstra University.
* Lauren Harding of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Baylor University.
* Tom Byron of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the 2019-20 academic year at Colorado College.
* Charlotte Ueland of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Benedictine College.
* Julie Trapanese of Arlington and Greta Lawler of Arlington have been named to the honor roll for the spring term at Mercersburg Academy.
* Dr. Skye Donovan, department chair of physical therapy and a professor at Marymount University’s Malek School of Health Professions, has been elected to the board of directors of the American Physical Therapy Association.
The organization represents more than 100,000 physical therapists, physical-therapist assistants and students. Its board of directors comprises 15 members.
Additionally, Dr. Donovan received APTA’s 2020 Societal Impact Award, which recognizes individuals who exemplify the compassionate nature of the physical-therapy profession by creating and supporting philanthropic initiatives, raising public awareness on key societal issues and demonstrating how physical therapy can be applied to address those issues.
She was lauded for her leadership of Marymount’s annual global-service trip to Central America, where students in the physical-therapy doctoral program provide health services to underserved populations.
Donovan also helped build more than 100 cars through the “Go Baby Go!” program, which transforms the lives of children with mobility challenges by providing adapted battery-powered cars and four-wheelers to help them move freely in their environment.
“I am incredibly fortunate to work in a profession that allows me to form meaningful connections with others and help them find their place in the world,” Donovan said. “I am forever grateful to all of my patients and clients for allowing me to be a part of their lives.”
Donovan has also been instrumental in the success of the Marymount 5K, an annual race that has raised over $20,000 each year to support the medical mission work of the University’s physical-therapy program.
* Dr. Kenneth Harwood, the newly appointed Dean of Marymount University’s Malek School of Health Professions, has been named a Catherine Worthingham Fellow of the American Physical Therapy Association.
This is the association’s highest membership category honoring physical therapists, representing the greatest level of professional excellence and impact in terms of advancing the profession.
To be eligible, a physical therapist’s leadership, influence and achievements must demonstrate frequent and sustained efforts to advance the profession for a period of at least 15 years prior to their nomination.
“I was humbled by this award and truly touched by the effort people dedicated in nominating me,” Harwood said. “I am immensely proud of being a Fellow, and it is certainly a career highlight.”
“No one does anything alone,” he said. “You build upon those that came before you and your work becomes the foundation for others to build upon. This is what progress is all about – learning from others and taking others with you on your journey.”
Harwood began his tenure as dean of the Malek School of Health Professions on July 6. He was most recently the director of George Washington University’s Health Care Quality Program in Clinical Research and Leadership, and also was the research director for the university’s Department of Health, Human Function and Rehabilitation Sciences. He previously held full-time academic positions at Columbia University, New York University and the State University of New York’s Health Sciences Center at Brooklyn.
Harwood joins Dr. Rita Wong as Marymount’s second Catherine Worthingham Fellow.
