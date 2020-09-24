News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Annmarie Samuelson of Arlington earned a bachelor of arts degree during recent commencement exercises at the University of Alabama.
* Blake Brackett of Arlington earned a degree during recent commencement exercises at Colgate University.
* Clifton Enlers of Arlington has been named to the president’s list for the summer term at the University of Alabama, and was named to the dean’s list for the term.
* Chase Arevalo of Arlington has been named to the president’s list for the spring semester at Georgia Southern University.
* Sophia Spiliotopoulos, Henry Weiss, Veronica Gould-Schultz and Benjamin Gessel of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Clark University.
* Joshua Ruiz (health professions) and Darissa Aitpayeva (business) recently received awards of excellence for superior performance at Western Governors University.
* Cameron Williams, the son of Brent and Ginger Williams of Arlington, has been inducted into the Order of the Gown, an academic honor society and student-government body, at University of the South.
* Fifteen school districts across the commonwealth have been honored by the state Board of Education as “School Divisions of Innovation” for 2020, but Arlington Public Schools did not make the list.
The districts were honored for designing and implementing alternatives to traditional instructional practices and school structures that improve student learning and promote college and career readiness, and good citizenship.
The divisions are the first to earn the designation, which was authorized by the 2017 General Assembly.
“I think it is fair to say that innovation has never been more important in public education than today,” Board of Education president Daniel Gecker said. “I congratulate the leaders of all these school divisions for creating innovative plans to address the challenges in their schools and engage their students in deeper learning across the curriculum.”
To earn the “School Division of Innovation” designation, a local school board must submit a plan meeting criteria set forth in the Board of Education regulations governing the recognition program. Divisions earning the designation must submit an annual report to the Virginia Department of Education on progress toward meeting the goals and performance targets in their plans.
“Virginia’s 132 school divisions have a history of sharing innovative and promising practices to improve student learning and outcomes and the School Division of Innovation recognition program is a means of institutionalizing this collaborative process,” Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said. “I look forward to visiting all of these school divisions to see how their innovations are transforming teaching and learning.”
Divisions retain the “School Division of Innovation” designation for three years.
Inaugural recipients of the awards include Buchanan County Public Schools, Goochland County Public Schools, Hampton Public Schools, Henrico County Public Schools, Hopewell Public Schools, Loudoun County Public Schools, Middlesex County Public Schools, Montgomery County Public Schools, Poquoson Public Schools, Roanoke County Public Schools, Salem Public Schools, Staunton Public Schools, Virginia Beach Public Schools, West Point Public Schools and York Public Schools.
