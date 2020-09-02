News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Brendan Novak of Arlington, a 2016 graduate of Wakefield High School, earned a master’s degree in public policy during recent commencement exercises at the Frank Batten School of Leadership at the University of Virginia.
Previously, Novak earned a bachelor of arts degree in economics at the university.
* Ashley Resuta of Arlington earned a bachelor of science degree in computer engineering during recent commencement activities at Rochester Institute of Technology.
* Amanda Ebersole of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the summer semester at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.
* Marisa Peters of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Union College.
* Artwork by 9-year-old Todd Orvald of Arlington has been selected for publication in SPIDER magazine, aimed at young readers.
In March, readers were asked to submit an original drawing of a magical creature. Todd’s picture appears in the “Spider’s Corner” section of the magazine’s September edition.
* Two sets of Arlington brothers recently combined efforts to provide back-to-school backpacks for more than 50 local students.
Khalin and Karsin Patel and Jack and Michael Groharing collected donations and used their own money to fill the backpacks with notebooks, folders, pens, pencils, crayons and other school supplies. They were donated to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Arlington to be used during a school-supply giveaway to students in the organization’s Migration and Refugee Services program.
(For information on the effort, call 703-841-3830 or e-mail info@ccda.net.)
“It really makes me happy to support other kids in need,” said Michael Groharing. “Helping kids get school supplies means they have the items they can use to learn.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.