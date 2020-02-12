News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* The following Arlington students earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at Western Governors University:
Wei Wang earned a master of business administration degree. Joe Baca earned a master of science degree in cybersecurity and information assurance. Richard Dailey earned a master of business administration degree in information-technology management. Stephanie Waters earned a master of arts degree in mathematics education (K-6). Ramiro Barron earned a bachelor of science degree in information technology/security.
* Kevin Kowal of Arlington has been named to the president’s list for the fall semester at the University of South Carolina Aiken.
* Grace Henshall and Anne Low of Arlington have been named to the president’s list and Jackson Shaffer of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Alabama.
* Sydney Peters of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
* Sophia Paz, Brian Sweeney and Zachary Longsworth of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Emerson College.
* Maddie Albro, the daughter of Robert and Elizabeth Albro of Arlington and a graduate of Washington-Lee High School, and Isabel Ruff, the daughter of Daniel and Karen Ruff of Arlington and a graduate of Washington-Lee High School, have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Dickinson College.
* DeShannon Hatala of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Rhode Island.
* Patrick Hall of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Missouri University of Science and Technology.
* Grace Lehman of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Samford University.
* Sam Markowitz and Anna Nachmanoff of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Tufts University.
* Anna Grace Brooks and Caleb Pelletier of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Wheaton College.
* Isabella Corry of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the College of New Jersey.
* Jack McCool of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall term at Middlebury College.
* Madeline Marshall, Macrae Hanke and Kate Gusek of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Miami University.
* A number of Arlington Public Schools students were selected for the Virginia Band and Orchestra Directors’ Association District 12 Honors Band, and participated in a concert with others in the district on Feb. 1.
Named to the High School Wind Ensemble were Charlotte Greenwood and Drake Henry of Wakefield High School; Noah Portner of Washington-Liberty High School; and Alayna Binder and Lily Dinsmoor of Yorktown High School.
Named to the High School Symphonic Band were Audrey Smith of H-B Woodawn Secondary Program; Colin Mashkuri of Wakefield High School; Daniel Cuesta, Natsha Fouchard, Graham Lazorchak, Benjamin Portner, Mia Shenkman and Nathan Wright of Washington-Liberty High School; and Anthony Guerrera and Jocelyn La Force Regli of Yorktown High School.
Named to the Middle School Honors Band were Scott Gowdy of Thomas Jefferson Middle School; Nicolaus Antezana and Henry Price of Kenmore Middle School; Benjamin Backer, Daisy Maxwell and Ellen Summer of Swanson Middle School; and Ellie Grieco and Dylan Yeo of Williamsburg Middle School.
* Zeleke Taffesse, a crossing guard serving Taylor Elementary School in Arlington, was one of four crossing guards statewide named tops in their field as part of the Feb. 10-14 commemoration of Crossing Guard Appreciation Week.
A total of 70 different crossing guards across the commonwealth were nominated for the award, which is sponsored by the Virginia Department of Transportation and Safe Routes to School.
It is the fourth year that at least one Arlington crossing guard was won statewide honors.
Arlington Superintendent Cintia Johnson praised “Mister Z” and Arlington’s other crossing guards at the Feb. 6 School Board meeting.
“These are dedicated staff who are out every morning and afternoon to make sure our students can cross the street safely,” Johnson said.
Crossing guards perform services for the school system, but are employed by the Arlington County Police Department.
* Yassin Alallaq, a junior and Air Force Junior ROTC cadet at the Arlington Career Center, has been awarded the U.S. Air Force 2020 Chief of Staff Private Pilot Scholarship, a flight-academy scholarship to attend an accredited aviation university this summer.
Alallaq is one of 200 Air Force Junior ROTC cadets from around the world to receive the scholarship from Headquarters Air Force Junior ROTC in Montgomery, Ala. The scholarship is valued at approximately $22,500 and covers transportation, room and board, academics and flight hours required to potentially earn a private-pilot license.
“I’ve always known that I was interested in becoming a pilot,” said Alallaq. “Being awarded this scholarship was truly a dream come true, and it’s a great blessing to have this opportunity.”
Nearly 3,000 cadets apply for the scholarships worldwide. There are more than 125,000 high school students enrolled in Air Force Junior ROTC at almost 900 high schools in the U.S. and overseas.
The Flight Academy Scholarship Program is an Air Force effort, in partnership with the commercial-aviation industry, to address the national civilian and military pilot shortage, according to officials. Students participate in an eight-week summer aviation-training program, conducted at partnering universities nationwide.
