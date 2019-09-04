* Sean O’Brien, a junior at Yorktown High School, was one of 24 students selected from across Virginia to participate in the Virginia Space Grant Consortium’s “Pathways Flight Academies” program, an intensive, two-week program that led up to solo aircraft flights.
The program was held at Liberty University, and included both ground school and flight training while also showcasing a range of career opportunities in aviation.
Participating “allowed me to solo at no cost to me,” O’Brien said. “It was a fun and enjoyable adventure, and I got to make some close friends.”
Students were chosen based on their academic records, with a particular focus on STEM [science, technology, engineering, math] coursework. The program is funded by the state government.
For information, see the Website at http://vsgc.odu.edu.
* For the ninth consecutive year, Vietnam Veterans of America, Chapter 227 of Northern Virginia contributed gift cards totaling more than $4,800 to assist veterans and children of veterans in the Department of Veterans Affairs’ Supportive Housing (VASH) Program with their back-to-school needs.
Thanks to generous donations, fifty-nine $75 gift cards were provided for VASH family children who are in school, and, for the first time, four $100 gift cards were provided to veterans in educational programs.
The VASH program is a joint effort between the Departments of Housing and Urban Development and Veterans Affairs to assist homeless veterans and their families in transitioning from homelessness to normalcy with affordable and stable lodging. Case managers serve more than 100 veterans and their families in Northern Virginia.
The Vietnam Veterans of America chapter also plans on providing a holiday credit-card gift card for needy VASH families and single military veterans,and fulfilling the “Santa List” of one military family with a member in the Fort Belvoir Hospital.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the holiday program or Santa List can mail a check made payable to “VVA Chapter 227” with memo “2019 Holiday Gift Card” to VVA Chapter 227, P.O. Box 5653, Arlington, Va. 22205. For information, call Len Ignatowski at (703) 255-0353.
* Safe Space NOVA will host an inaugural fund-raiser brunch on Saturday, Sept. 14 from noon to 4 p.m. at The Garden, 530 Eisenhower Ave. in Alexandria.
The event will raise funds to support equality issues for students age 14 to 18 in Northern Virginia.
For tickets and information, see the Website at www.safespacenova.org.
* Robert Millerick of Arlington has been promoted to the rank of captain in the New York Army National Guard.
Millerick has been assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-258th Field Artillery.
