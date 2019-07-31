News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Steven Hazel of Arlington, a graduate of Washington-Lee High School and Swarthmore College, earned a juris doctor degree, with highest honors, during recent commencement exercises at the University of Chicago Law School.
* Kathryn Stetson of Arlington earned a juris doctor degree and Joe Rentner of Arlington earned a bachelor of science degree in parks, recreation and tourism during recent commencement exercises at the University of Utah.
* Lecia Stock of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
* Sarah Smerling of Arlington, a law-school student at George Mason University, is one of 16 students nationally selected for a legal fellowship offered by the Fund for American Studies.
The nine-week program exposes participants to issues of constitutional interpretation, limited government and free enterprice through legal internships, academic coursework, networking events and career-development sessions.
Smerling’s past work experiences have included U.S. Department of Justice and House Judiciary Committee.
