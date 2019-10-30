News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Kunyao Xu of Arlington earned a master of arts degree in economics during recent commencement exercises at Miami University.
* Nadia Nadim Aziz of Arlington has been named a recipient of the “Roaring10” award for 2019 by the Clemson University Young Alumni Council.
The award is presented each year to graduates of the university who have shown influence in business, leadership, community, education and philanthropic endeavors.
Aziz is a 2009 graduate of Clemson, earning a law degree in 2013 from the Charlotte School of Law. She is the interim co-director and policy counsel for “Stop the Hate” for the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law in Washington.
* Ebony Starla Halliburton has been named to the Georgia Southern University Alumni Association’s “40 Under 40” Class of 2019.
Halliburton graduated from Georgia Southern in 2002 with a bachelor’s degree in justice studies. Today, she is a senior intelligence analyst for the FBI in Arlington.
The “40 Under 40” honorees were chosen by a selection committee that reviewed each individual’s professional expertise, achievements, dedication to charitable and community initiatives, and their commitment to Georgia Southern.
As a child, Halliburton daydreamed about working for her country’s top national-security organization. “I can truly say that I have been blessed to realize that dream and now have the honor and privilege to serve along amazing women and men to help protect our nation daily,” she said.
* Ryan Lesmez of Arlington, a member of Ohio Wesleyan University’s Theta Deuteron chapter of the Phi Gamma Delta (FIJI) fraternity, is among the brothers recently earning the 2018 Jordan Bowl for having highest comparative scholarship among the nation’s 147 FIJI chapters.
This marks the Ohio Wesleyan chapter’s second national award in two years. The men also earned the 2017 Owen Cup for most improved scholarship.
* Ela Gokcidgem, a student at Wakefield High School, won $9,000 and finished as a runner-up in the NFTE National Youth Entrepreneurship.
Gokcidgem was honored for her business, ePearl Technologies. She has developed noise-cancelling wireless earbuds that are made of 100-percent recycled plastic. The earbuds have proved so popular that they are now on back order.
Every year, the NFTE Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge brings together young entrepreneurs to pitch their innovative business ideas to panels of expert judges, including real investors and startup entrepreneurs.
Last spring, more than 20,000 teens across the country were invited to participate. Students compete in a series of local, regional and national pitch competitions, all leading up to the big day in October, when three national finalists took the stage for the last round of competition and a chance to take home the grand prize.
* U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Michael Hughes of Arlington, a graduate of Washington-Lee High School and Virginia Commonwealth University, has graduated from the Army’s Basic Airborne Course at Fort Benning, Ga., earning his jump wings in September.
Hughes will be stationed at Fort Bill, Texas.
* Marymount University alumna Stephanie Downing spent the summer studying Hindi in Jaipur, India, as an awardee of the 2019 U.S. Department of State’s Critical Language Scholarship (CLS) program.
The initiative is part of a U.S. government effort to expand the number of Americans studying and mastering critical foreign languages that are less commonly taught in U.S. schools.
In 2019, Downing was one of only 550 competitively selected American students representing 233 colleges and universities across the U.S. to receive a CLS award. Each CLS scholar spent eight to 10 weeks in one of 26 locations studying Arabic, Azerbaijani, Bangla, Chinese, Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Persian, Portuguese, Punjabi, Russian, Swahili, Turkish and Urdu.
“The Critical Language Scholarship awarded me with the opportunity to not only expand my worldview, but to also promote positive foreign relations by communicating in my target language,” Downing said. “It was an absolute honor to represent Marymount and the U.S. in India this summer.”
