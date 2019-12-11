News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* George Mason University used the occasion of its 40th anniversary in Arlington on Nov. 20 to flesh out plans for expansion of facilities in the county.
The plans include development of a state-of-the-art, 400,000-square-foot building that will be home to the new School of Computing, as well as the Institute for Digital InnovAtion (IDIA), a university think tank that will welcome more than 1,200 entrepreneurs, researchers, technologists and business leaders from the public and private sectors to anchor what is being termed the Arlington Innovation District.
“We will be using all of our different talents to raise up this corridor from Ballston all the way to Rosslyn, and we are so proud of it,” said Anne Holton, the interim president of the commonwealth’s largest research university.
To meet increased demand for highly skilled graduates, the university has pledged to invest more than $250 million over the next five years to grow programs, hire additional faculty and expand its physical presence in Arlington from its current 700,000 square feet to 1.2 million square feet.
The expanded facilities “will integrate business, community and education to launch a true innovation district,” said Liza Wilson Durant, the associate dean for strategic initiatives and community engagement in Mason’s Volgenau School of Engineering.
Mason currently enrolls more than 6,500 students in its computing programs, and expects to grow that to more than 15,000 by 2024.
Mason dates its presence in Arlington to 1979. The university initially occupied an empty Kann’s Department Store building in the Virginia Square area, with its Arlington campus growing up around it.
* The Northern Virginia Community College Educational Foundation highlighted a vast array of impactful work from students and faculty at the organization’s 40th annual dinner, held Nov. 13 at the Marriott Fairview Park.
More than 460 community leaders attended the event – with the theme “Strong Roots, Bright Future” – while student-ambassadors from a variety of disciplines shared their personal stories with donors and guests, and a live appeal raised more than $30,000 to fund scholarships and student assistance.
Gov. Northam was on hand to salute retiring Fairfax County Board of Supervisors Chairman Sharon Bulova, an alumna of the college, as one of this year’s honorees. She noted that, “really, it has been NOVA that has prepared me for what I’ve done working for Fairfax County. I was eager to work; I was eager to realize my full potential. I am a proud alumna.”
The event was emceed by former Virginia Secretary of Education Jim Dyke and NOVA Educational Foundation board chair Ellen Dyke, who spotlighted the college’s continuing public and private partnerships.
Several awards were presented during the evening:
• Northrop Grumman was honored as Distinguished Corporate Partner for 2019, an award presented by state Sen. Dick Saslaw (D-Fairfax).
Northrop Grumman was one of the founding partner companies to help launch the “Advance” program at the college, which supports students transferring to George Mason University to complete their undergraduate degrees.
• The George Washington University (GWU) was saluted as Distinguished Academic Partner, with the award presented by Russ Ramsey.
GWU’s Health Careers Opportunity Program has partnered with Northern Virginia Community College to offer eligible students scholarships to study at GWU’s School of Medicine and Health Sciences.
“Public-private partnerships are integral to tackling complex problems in our community, such as health equity, and GW is proud to have strong partners who are also passionate about this work, such as Northern Virginia Community College,” said Dr. Reamer Bushardt of GWU.
