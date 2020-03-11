News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces.
* Elissa Rupley of Arlington earned a master of business administration degree during recent commencement exercises at Missouri State University.
* Yasmine Adrian of Arlington has been named to the honor roll for the fall semester at the University of Kansas.
** Jaehyun Christopher Park of Arlington, a graduate of Yorktown High School, is studying abroad during the spring semester in Gold Coast, Australia.
Park is a finance major at Susquehanna University.
* Eli Groenert, a seventh-grade student at Gunston Middle School, has been named a finalist in the 2020 National Geographic GeoBee state competition, to be held at Longwood University on March 27.
This is the second level of the National Geographic GeoBee competition, which is now in its 32nd year. An estimated 2.4 million students competed at school-level GeoBee’s this year, with 8,661 becoming champions of their schools. School champions then took an online qualifying test, with up to 100 top-score students from each state invited to participate in statewide competition.
State champions will receive a medal, $1,000 in cash and other prizes, as well as a trip to Washington, D.C., to represent their state in the national championships, with the chance to garner a $25,000 college scholarship, $1,000 cash stipend, lifetime membership in the National Geographic Society and and an all-expenses-paid Lindblad expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour ll.
The 2020 national championship will be held May 18-21 at National Geographic headquarters.
* Grace Mak, a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, was named 2020 Virginia Journalist of the Year by the Virginia Association of Journalism Teachers and Advisers.
Mak received a $1,000 scholarship and is entered into the Journalism Education Association national competition.
Irina Lee of Thomas Jefferson garnered second place and a $500 scholarsip in the competition. The faculty adviser for both students is Erinn Harris.
Students from all over Virginia were judged by an out-of-state panel on a cumulative portfolio of their work in scholastic journalism, covering topics ranging from news gathering and writing to entrepreneurship and design.
* In preparation for her bat mitzvah at Temple Rodef Shalom on March 14, Sophie Keppler of Arlington spent six months baking sweets from scratch in a fund-raising effort for children separated from other family members at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Cookies, cakes, brookies and cupcakes were among the creations of Keppler; she even made a 70th-birthday cake and a 18th-birthday cake and the cakes for Velvet Undergrounds anniversary party at O’Sullivan’s.
The $2,000 raised through the initiative have been donated to Tahirih Justice Center, which has a team of people representing families at the border. Keppler delivered the funds (along with cupcakes) to the center, which provided her with a tour and a signed card of thanks.
* The Arlington School Board is seeking nominations for its annual “Honored Citizens” recognition program.
Since 1975, the School Board has recognized volunteers who have made outstanding contributions to the school system. “Honored Citizens” recognizes individuals who have committed significant time and energy to a broad range of volunteer activities throughout the school community.
The deadline for nominations is April 3. Honorees will be saluted at the May 7 School Board meeting.
For information, including a list of previous recipients and 2020 nomination forms, see the Website at www.apsva.us/about-the-school-board/aps-honored-citizens/.
