News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Samora Lungu of Arlington earned a master of science degree in physician-assistant studies during recent commencement exercises at Harding University.
* The following Arlington students earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at James Madison University:
Joseph Rishell earned a master of business administration degree in executive leadership.
William Luethke earned a bachelor of arts degree in communication studies. John Brown earned a master of science degree in communication studies. Soheyl Ali Pour Rafi earned a bachelor of business administration degree in computer information systems. Dominic Tiberio earned a bachelor of science degree in health-services administration.
Thomas Spruth of Arlington earned a bachelor of arts degree in history. Ellen Nye earned a bachelor of science degree in interdisciplinary liberal studies.
** Ashley Omekam of Arlington earned a bachelor of arts in education degree in elementary education during recent commencement exercises at Coastal Carolina University.
** Renee Dixon, Amanda Grotos, Mary Helsper, Lindsay Kelly, Madeline Mearns, Georgia O’Gorman, Clair Sawyer and Brooke Tennehill of Arlington have been named to the president’s list and Hannah Heidrich and Roary Wies of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list and for the fall semester at Clemson University.
** William Fineman and Jonathan Teitelbaum of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list at the University of Iowa.
** Nicholas Bowers, Sara Jewell and Avery Fitz of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Lehigh University.
** Haley Hassell, Sanjog Karki and Matthew May of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Hamilton College.
** Ava Singh, the daughter of Jag Singh and Christine Clarke of Arlington, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Vanderbilt University.
** Patricia Zetkulic of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at McDaniel College.
** The following students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the College of William and Mary:
Kylin Adams Warnke, Gavin Andersen, Elliot Anderson, Enkhgerel Baasandorj, Ella Banerjee, Catherine Barrett, Ellen Berenson, Andre Bizier, Lydia Boles, Robin Bradley, Laura Brancati Vander Wielen, Anabel Braunstein, Belle Buzzi, Rachael Cooper, Samantha Cooper, Caroline Cox, Susan Czach, Daniel deButts, Mattie Diarra, Stephen Dierkes, Stephanie Dolan, Meghan Donahue, Grace Elman Alexandra Farje, Emily Fisk, Maximilian Fritts, Patrick Fullem, Victoria Gonzales, Catherine Hamilton, Logan Harms, Julia Hays, Lydia Hecmanczuk, Amy Hilla, Caroline Jones, Savannah Jones.
Harley Kalett, Leah Kappel, Elizabeth Kelafant, Scott Kilmer, Sophia Kingsley, James Larroca, Jacob Larsen, Anna Ledwin, Olivia Levin, Maya Leyden, Paige Little, Evan London, Jeannette Lundberg Emilio Luz-Ricca, Jonathan Malks, Maeve Marsh, Pedro Massa, Christina McBride, Matthew McCormack, Nikita Mellor, Kate Meredith Gus Norrbom, Lucas Otal, Margaret Pendleton, Annabelle Perkins, Eleanor Pollard, Maeve Quigley, Lucas Reichert, Joseph Ritter.
Rameesah Sabir, Nathalie Saulnier, Joanna Schroeder, Zoha Siddiqui, Jonathan Silberstein, Kathryn Sokol, John Svoboda, Francisca Swisher-Gomez, Jacob Tidwell, Georgia Tritak, Undrakh Tsend, Gabriela Villegas, Madeleine Wade, Sophia Warnement, Anne Whelan, Samantha White, Olivia Wilson, Julia Wine, Nicolas Yabar, Di Yao and Madysen Zymowski.
* Zach Bobeczko, Julia Leisenring, Dylan Mendelowitz, Rebeca Mercado-Rios, Maddy Wales and Olivia Zavrel have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bucknell University.
* Connor Lenaghan of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Becker College.
* Quincy Dowling of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Connecticut College.
* Sharon Newman of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Vermont.
* Lauren Harding of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Baylor University.
* Nicholas Heyd of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Fort Hayes State University.
* Christopher Nouhan of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Alma College.
* Retta Laumann of Arlington, a graduate of Wakefield High School, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Baldwin Wallace University.
* William Stewart of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Wofford College.
* Adriana Asef-Sargent, Lucia Ferlauto and Virginia Ojakli of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Eckerd College.
In addition, Asef-Sargent traveled during the college’s winter term to Nepal and India, conducting field studies as part of the “Buddhist Pilgrimage, Social Activism and the Environment” course.
** Jordan Milby of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Siena College.
** Sean Waddell of Arlington has been named to the president’s list and Donavan Heggs of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the second quarter at Randolph-Macon Academy.
** Mason Community Arts Academy Violin Teaching Artist Claire Allen recently was named the 2019 Outstanding String Teacher Award by the Virginia Chapter of the American String Teachers Association.
“I’m honored to receive this recognition from my colleagues,” said Allen. “As a new teacher, I was welcomed into the teaching community with fantastic teachers who have offered practical advice and tremendous empathy over the last several years. I am thankful to be considered in their company and humbled to receive this award from them.”
An Arlington native, Allen is an active performing violinist and teacher in the Washington area. She joined the Mason Community Arts Academy, the community-arts division of George Mason University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, in 2013, and has expanded the strings program to provide the students with various types of classes, camps and performance opportunities.
“Our students have all have benefited from her hard work and dedication, and she is so worthy of this recognition,” said Elizabeth Curtis, executive director of Mason Community Arts Academy. “Under her incredible leadership and guidance, we have an excellent comprehensive strings program that serves our students and families with distinction.”
Allen’s students have participated in regional and national performances and competitions, such as the American Protégé Competition, the Boulanger Initiative Launch Festival, District XII Senior Honor Orchestra, and Academy’s Music Competition. Several of her students have been placed in the American Youth Debut Orchestra, the American Youth String Ensemble, or top orchestras at their middle and high schools.
