* Allison Gent of Arlington earned a master of public service degree during recent commencement exercises at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
* Molly Allen of Arlington earned a master of arts in teaching degree, with a major in biological science, during recent commencement exercises at Miami University.
* Maeve Cantwell of Arlington has been named to the president’s list for the fall semester at the University of Hartford.
** The following Arlington students have been named to the president’s list for the fall semester at James Madison University:
Michelle Emery, Olivia Siddle, Maria Anderson, Mia Larsen, Nancy Cruz-Portillo, Gabriella Spranger, Abigeal Kiros, Maximilian Berger, Madeleine McCarthy, Edward Barbeau, Laurel Vaccaro, Sabrina Vasquez Ruiz, Andrew Malone, Kelly Motzko, Charlotte Terry, Julia Macnamara, Phoebe Brueger, Jack Gallant, Natalie Poole, Hannah Burkholder and Anna DeFalco.
* Nadia Milman, the daughter of Doug and Natalie Milman of Oakton, has been named to the dean’s list for the first semester at the University of Virginia.
* Benjamin Stoffel of Arlington, a 2017 graduate of Yorktown High School, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Virginia.
Stoffel also is a second-class midshipman at the university.
** McKenzie Gibel, the child of Keith and Melissa Gibel of Arlington, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Furman University.
* Maura O’Reilly of Arlington was fatured at Muhlenberg College’s recent Master Choreographers showcase, held Feb. 6-8 at the college.
* Julie Trapanese, Greta Lawler and Blake Boggess of Arlington were named commended scholars for the fall term at Mercersburg Academy.
* Molly Byrne and Margaret Cochran of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities.
* Retta Laumann of Arlington, a graduate of Wakefield High School, was part of the Baldwin Wallace University production of “The Last Days of Judas Iscariot,” playing the role of Mother Theresa.
* A total of 343 students traveled to 28 different countries during winter break as part of service trips sponsored by George Mason University’s Global Education Office.
Among those journeying across the world was a contingue from Mason’s Engineers for International Development, who traveled to San Pablo de Amali, Ecuador, where they helped to install a water system for the community.
* The provost and executive vice president of George Mason University has been announced as the next president of Baruch College, a component of the City University of New York.
S. David Wu, who has served at Mason for six years, will assume his new position in July.
“I am deeply honored, and absolutely thrilled and humbled, to be the next president of Baruch College,” Wu said in a statement. “Everything I have learned at Mason has prepared me for this next step in my journey and, for that, I am immensely grateful.”
Baruch College can trace its roots to the 1840s, and in its current incarnation dates to 1968. Mitchell Walterstein has served as its president since 2010.
Wu and his wife Sheau-Ping have two adult children, who each live and work in New York City.
Wu’s departure comes as Mason already is on the hunt for a new president. Anne Holton is serving as interim president following the departure of Ángel Cabrera, who last year became president of the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech).
According to university officials, Holton will name an interim provost with input from deans, faculty and other university leaders. A search for Mason’s next permanent provost will begin, and will be led by Mason’s next president.
