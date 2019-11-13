News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Matthew May of Arlington, a graduate of St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes School and a student at Hamilton College, is spending the fall semester at Minzu University of China in Beijing as part of an exchange program.
** Ariel Barbosa of Arlington, a student at Eastern Mennonite University, recently completed a summer cross-cultural study program in South Africa.
* The Arlington branch of the NAACP presented the following student awards and scholarships during its 2019 Freedom Fund banquet:
• Cayla Harrison, a student at the College of William and Mary, was honored with the Lula L. Lang-Jeter Continuing-Education Scholarship.
• Roshell Kauna, a student at Trinity Washington University, was presented with the Lutrelle F. Parker Jr. and Lillie Easley Parker Education Scholarship.
• Andy Mendoza de la Rivera, a student at Northern Virginia Community College; Mikayla Williams, a student at Xavier University; Kofi Roberts, a student at Virginia Commonwealth University; Jessica Pressley, a student at Longwood University; Gene Jones II, a student at the University of Virginia; Dexter Merritt Jr., a student at the University of Maryland Baltimore County; and Sophia Nowlin, a student at Virginia Commonwealth University were presented with Willard Woodson “Woody” Brittain Jr. Education Scholarships.
• Indasha Bynum, Charles Bynum III, Dominique Bynum and Tyrus Pincham were presented with educational stipends in recognition of outstanding achievement.
** The Cody Gallery at Marymount University will present “Visions 2019,” featuring works from high-school students in Arlington and Fairfax counties and the city of Alexandria, through Dec. 7 at the gallery, located at the university’s Ballston campus, 1000 North Glebe Road.
A variety of media – including painting, drawing, photography, ceramics and sculpture – was accepted for the exhibition, which is held in conjunction with the university’s Department of Fine Arts. The exhibition juror is Meaghan Kent, curator of exhibitions at the Art and Culture Center in Hollywood, Fla., and a former director of the Cody Gallery.
Exhibition hours are Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 5 p.m. and by appointment. For information, call (703) 908-7782 or e-mail cgallery@marymount.edu.
* Donavan Heggs, the son of Cleris and Donna Heggs of Arlington, has been selected to serve as treasurer of the Class of 2021 at Randolph-Macon Academy.
He was elected to the position by classmates at the start of the school year.
