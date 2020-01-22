News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Samora Lungu of Arlington earned a master of science degree in physician-assistant studies during recent commencement exercises at Harding University.
* The following Arlington students earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at James Madison University:
Joseph Rishell earned a master of business administration degree in executive leadership.
William Luethke earned a bachelor of arts degree in communication studies. John Brown earned a master of science degree in communication studies. Soheyl Ali Pour Rafi earned a bachelor of business administration degree in computer information systems. Dominic Tiberio earned a bachelor of science degree in health-services administration.
Thomas Spruth of Arlington earned a bachelor of arts degree in history. Ellen Nye earned a bachelor of science degree in interdisciplinary liberal studies.
* Zach Bobeczko, Julia Leisenring, Dylan Mendelowitz, Rebeca Mercado-Rios, Maddy Wales and Olivia Zavrel have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Bucknell University.
* Connor Lenaghan of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Becker College.
* Quincy Dowling of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Connecticut College.
* Sharon Newman of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Vermont.
* Lauren Harding of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Baylor University.
* Nicholas Heyd of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Fort Hayes State University.
* Christopher Nouhan of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Alma College.
* Retta Laumann of Arlington, a graduate of Wakefield High School, has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Baldwin Wallace University.
* William Stewart of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Wofford College.
* Adriana Asef-Sargent, Lucia Ferlauto and Virginia Ojakli of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Eckerd College.
In addition, Asef-Sargent traveled during the college’s winter term to Nepal and India, conducting field studies as part of the “Buddhist Pilgrimage, Social Activism and the Environment” course.
