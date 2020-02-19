News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Allen Cannon of Arlington earned a master of science degree in instructional technology during recent commencement exercises at Fort Hays State University.
* Lars Christensen of Arlington earned faculty honors for the fall semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
* Julia Carroll of Arlington has been named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Miami University.
* Katharine Delaney of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology.
* Katherine Buchholz and Solune Sadowsky of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Canisius College.
** Michaela Morrison of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Denison University.
** Michael Halsted of Arlington and Lilith Pilkerton of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Purchase College.
** Rohini Banerjee of Arlington has been named to the honors list for the fall semester at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan campus.
* Andrew Collins of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at St. Mary’s College of Maryland.
** Patsy Zetkulic of Arlington, a student at McDaniel College, will direct the play “The Grass Is Greenest at the Houston Astrodome” during the student-directed play festival at the college, to run March 4-7.
* Victoria Graf, a student at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology, has been named a finalist in the 2020 Regeneron Science Talent Search, sponsored by the Society for Science and the Public.
Her project is “Determining Stimulus Selection Parameters for Treatment of Neurological Disorders Using Statistical Analysis of EEG Signal Entropy.”
Graf is one of 40 finalists who will receive a minimum $25,000 award and come to Washington in March to participate in final judging. The winning entry, which comes with a $250,000 award, will be announced on March 10.
* Donavan Heggs of Arlington and Baruc Romero Hanson of Arlington were among 24 students from Randolph-Macon Academy who recently participated in the “50-Yard Challenge” to support those in need in Front Royal, where the school is located.
Designed by Raising Men Lawn Care Services, the initiative encourages students to go into their neighborhoods and mow 50 yards of grass, for free, for the elderly, disabled, single parents and veterans.
* For the second year in a row, an Arlington student earned second place in the Virginia Veterans of Foreign Wars’ “Patriot’s Pen” essay competition.
The theme for the current year’s competition was “What Makes America Great.”
Valerie Castillo, a student at St. Ann School, was a finalist in the Post 3150 competition and winner of the VFW 10th District competition, which covers the area from Arlington west to Leesburg and south to Dale City. In the state competition, she finished second and was honored by State Commander and Mrs. Rick Raskin, sponsors of the award.
Last year, another St. Ann student – Mary Clymer – finished second in the competition.
** The Order of Self-Determination, an Arlington Public Schools club for special-education students ages 18-22 transitioning into adult life, has been presented with the inaugural James Keating Memorial Self-Determination Award.
The club, housed in the school system’s office of special education, works to have members support each other to gain confidence and prepare themselves for the next phase of their lives.
The $1,000 grant will support the club’s annual conference, to be held May 20.
Deborah Hammer, an autism specialist with Arlington Public Schools, serves as adviser to the Order of Self-Determination club.
“This award will help motivate my students and enable us to fulfill their goals for the event,” she said.
The award was presented by Cognitopia, an Oregon-based business focused on research and development of technology to support youth and adults with cognitive disabilities.
“My brother James experienced autism, and over time developed the functional daily-living skills to live in his own apartment, which he really wanted,” said Cognitopia CEO Dr. Tom Keating.
“He was one of the more self-determined people on the planet, and it was our experiences together over the three decades when I was his caregiver that drove my exploration of how computers could facilitate the development of self-management skills that enable a self-determined life and help caregivers provide better support,” Tom Keating said.
** Erinn Harris, who has served as a journalism teacher and adviser at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology for the past 12 years, has been named the 2020 National High School Journalism Teacher of the Year by the Columbia Scholastic Press Association (CSPA).
Harris, who began her career in Fairfax County Public Schools as a teacher at Lee High School in 2005, has been yearbook adviser and photojournalism teacher at Thomas Jefferson since 2008, and journalism teacher and newspaper adviser since 2013. She reintroduced broadcast journalism into the curriculum at the school, and created a convergent media course, bringing together Journalism 1, 2, 3 and 4 and broadcast journalism.
She serves as adviser to tjTODAY, the school’s student newspaper, and Techniques, the school yearbook, both winners of national awards from CSPA and the National Scholastic Press Association.
* The Arlington Community Foundation’s STEM Workforce Development Teacher Fellowship is seeking applicants for the coming year.
The fellowship provides Arlington Public Schools teachers with opportunities to learn about workplace needs in fields related to science, technology, engineering and math, and to use the experience to enhance student learning to match workplace expectations.
STEM Fellows participate in a three-week summer fellowship, receiving up to $4,000 stipend upon completion.
Applications are due by March 6. For information, see the Website at www.arlcf.org.
