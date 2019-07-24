News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Matthew Volchansky of Arlington earned a master of professional studies degree; Garrett Atkins of Arlington earned a master of public health degree; Madeline MacLaughlin of Arlington earned a bachelor of arts degree; Rachel Grand of Arlington earned a bachelor of arts degree; and Lucy Verheggen of Arlington earned a bachelor of science degree during recent commencement exercises at Tulane University.
* Vincent Tramonte of Arlington earned a bachelor of business administration degree during recent commencement exercises at Gonzaga University.
** Grace Hamilton and Jill Teitelbaum of Arlington earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at Miami University.
* Angela Cottini, Kendra Metcalfe and Catherine Vaccaro of Arlington have been named to the dena’s list for the spring semester at Loyola Marymount University.
* Vienna Cordova, Malcolm Douglass, Madison Ihrig and Justin Szczerbinksi of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Washington University in St. Louis.
* Kiernan Bartlett, the son of Jeffrey and Veronica Bartlett of Arlington and a graduate of H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program, and Luke Bultena, the son of Lance and Jayne Bultena of Arlington and a graduate of H-B Woodlawn Program, have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at St. Olaf College.
** Jacky Chen of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Widener University.
** Nicholas Heyd of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Fort Hays State University.
* Donavan Heggs, the son of Cleris and Donna Heggs of Arlington, was named Outstanding Cadet in Aerospace II during a recent awards ceremony held at Randolph-Macon Academy.
* Wilfredo Padilla Melendez, a fourth-grade language and math teacher at Claremont Immersion Elementary School, has been named one of six educators nationally to receive Educator of the Year Awards at the annual InstructureCon education-technology conference, sponsored by Instructure.
“In his time at Claremont Immersion, Wilfredo has taken full advantage of the technology platforms available to him to customize students’ learning and teach essential career-building skills,” officials said in announcing the award. “He uses data to inform the type and level of instruction that best suits each student, and makes lessons that are interesting and rigorous for everyone.”
* Chelsie Ross, a 2019 graduate of H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program, was awarded the 2019 Intern of the Year scholarship for her exceptional performance throughout the year in the Urban Alliance’s High School Internship Program.
In nominating Ross for the award, the team she interned with at Evolent Health said: “From taking on the complex projects our team has put on her plate throughout her time at Evolent to working through the tough decisions and effort that comes with finding a way to fund her future in college, Chelsie has never backed down to the many challenges and obstacles placed in front of her. She has blown us away with her determination, eagerness and poise since Day One.”
Ross will attend Virginia Tech in the fall, where she hopes to pursue an interest in environmental science.
In addition, two Arlington students – Washington-Lee High School graduates Heide Velazquez and Nuha Chowdhury – were awarded Core Values Awards celebrating their exemplary work during the year. Velazquez interned at the Arlington Free Clinic and Chowdhury interned at Virginia Tech.
* Julie Trapanese of Arlington was named a distinguished scholar for the spring term at Mercersburg Academy.
** Donavan Heggs, the son of Cleris and Donna Heggs of Arlington, and Sean Waddell, the son of Christopher and Theresa Waddell of Arlingotn, have been named to the president’s list for the fourth quarter at Randolph-Macon Academy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.