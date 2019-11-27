News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Avery Dick, Katherine Paxon, Katie Webster and Vivienne Wooldridge of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at the University Wisconsin-Madison.
* Christianne Wolfsen of Arlington has been initiated into the Jacksonville University chapter of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, while Abegail Anderson of Arlington has been inducted into the Virginia Commonwealth University chapter.
* Patricia Zetkulic of Arlington is performing in the McDaniel College production of the Tony Award-winning musical “Assassins.”
The production runs Nov. 20-23 at the university in Westminster, Md.
* Dr. Ana Lado, a professor in Marymount University’s Department of Education, has been selected as an English Language Specialist for an Interactive Radio Instruction program in Pakistan.
Through projects developed by U.S. embassies in more than 80 developing countries, the initiative works directly with local teachers, students and education professionals to enhance the quality of English-language instruction offered at universities and other academic institutions.
Lado will be working with the U.S. embassy team and the POWER99 Foundation in a project serving teachers in select religious schools in Pakistan.
“My passion for this project is fueled by inspirational stories of children who are developing skills, hope and a sense of being part of a larger human community,” she said. “As a linguist, it is challenging to develop effective Interactive Radio Instruction programs in English for marginalized communities. As an educator, it is challenging to develop sustainable access to education in remote communities.”
Lado cited the project as an example of the mission of the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary (RSHM), the order of Roman Catholic nuns that founded Marymount University. Its religious sisters are called to “place ourselves and our resources at the service of those who are most in need of justice, especially women and children,” as well as enable “the powerless, the deprived, the marginalized and the voiceless to work effectively for their own development and liberation.”
* Three films by H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program junior John Barnes were selected for inclusion in the Teen Indie Awards competition at the All-American High School Film Fest, including one (“A Passover Story”) that was nominated for Best Documentary.
“A Passover Story” details the story of the Seder table of Barnes’s grandfather in Florida.
For more information on the competition, which was held in New York City, see the Website at www.hsfilmfest.com.
Two of Barnes’s films – “A Passover Story” and “Reject” – also were chosen as officials selections for the University of Mississippi Film Fest.
