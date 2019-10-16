* Three Arlington residents recently were presented with “Love of Learning” scholarships from the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest collegiate honor society for all disciplines.
Funds will support graduate studies or post-baccalaureate activities.
Arlington students receiving the scholarships include Deirdre Conroy, attending Virginia Tech; Angelica Ferrazzi, attending the University of Massachusetts; and Stephanie Hunter, attending Framingham State University.
* Arlington Public Schools German teacher Silke Reeves has received the Klett Award for the Outstanding Virginia Novice Teacher of German by the Virginia chapter of the American Association of Teachers of German.
Reeves, a native of Germany, is in her third year of teaching German for the county school system. In her role as German teacher, Reeves travels to four different schools and has up to three levels in one class.
The county school system has moved its German-language program from a distance-learning model, where students saw their teacher once a week, to a blended model, where the teacher is present 80 to 100 percent of the instructional time, with a facilitator there in her absence.
Because it is a blended course, a third of the instruction takes place online, allowing Reeves to use a workshop model of instruction. She rotates between the groups with her face-to-face instruction time as other levels work independently on the curriculum she either updated or created.
“Silke is one of those individuals that has the ability to immediately put anyone at ease. She exudes warmth and compassion and holds high expectations for learning, all the while ensuring there is joy in the classroom,” said Elizabeth Harrington, supervisor of world languages for Arlington Public Schools. “Due to her background in language acquisition, and different teaching positions, she mastered classroom management – [she] clearly understands the intellectual, social, emotional and physical development of the students she teaches.”
* ADVANCE, a partnership between George Mason University and Northern Virginia Community College that is redefining the transfer experience from two-year to four-year institutions, has been selected to receive the 2019 John N. Gardner Institutional Excellence for Students in Transition Award.
The award is presented by the National Resource Center for the First Year Experience and Students in Transition.
Launched in the fall of 2018, ADVANCE “has not only seen tremendous success, but has radically transformed the internal practices at Mason and the way they collaborate with colleagues at NOVA,” university officials said.
“Mason and NOVA are honored to be receiving this award,” said Ashlie Prioleau, executive director of the initiative. “Our institutions have a long and impressive history of collaboration.
“In many ways, ADVANCE is a culmination of our efforts to support transfer students and ease some of the transitional barriers they experience,” Prioleau said. “Together, we are building what we believe is a national model for dramatically expanding educational access and helping students succeed throughout their academic journey and beyond.”
* Marymount University officials recently traveled to Hungary, working to cement a relationship with Széchenyi István University in Gyor.
The two institutions earlier signed a partnership agreement, and according to university officials, the Marymount delegation traveled to Europe to discuss items ranging from student and teacher exchanges to joint research and the possibility of double degrees.
Last spring, a delegation from Széchenyi István University visited Marymount to sign the partnership agreement.
During the recent trip to Hungary, which was led by Marymount president Irma Becerra, the Arlington contingent had the opportunity to meet with political, business and religious leaders, according to a report from the Hungary Today Website.
