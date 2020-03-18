* Gabrielle Fowler, Angela Gormley, Madison Ihrig, Priya Kral and Matthew Padgett of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Washington University in St. Louis.
* Grace Foor of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Virginia Tech.
* Joann Sierra of Arlington, a student at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, has been inducted into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society.
* Wakefield High School sophomore Vivian Alvarado has been named the winner of the Harris Teeter Prescription Drug Safety PSA Contest.
The contest was open to all high-school students in Arlington, Alexandria and the District of Columbia.
Alvarado was presented with a $100 check during an awards ceremony attended by Casey Killough, director of pharmacy for Harris Teeter, alongside representatives from Arlington Public Schools and the U.S. Department of Education.
Two additional Wakefield High School students were recognized as runners-up in the contest, and Wakefield High School also received $500 from Harris Teeter.
In order to participate in the contest, students had to complete the Understanding Prescriptions module of EVERFI’s Prescription Drug Safety course. Students who completed the module then had to design a way to show what safe use, storage or disposal of prescription drugs looks like in their community.
Alvarado’s winning submission centered around supporting a friend, reinforcing one of the key skills that she learned while taking the course.
