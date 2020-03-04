News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* John Cohen of Arlington earned a bachelor of arts degree in computer science and economics and Juan Siguenza Navidad of Arlington earned a bachelor of business administration degree in accounting and management/human resources during recent commencement exercises at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
* Jack Haselby of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Virginia Tech.
* Amy Parr of Arlington and Jack Goodwin of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Rochester Institute of Technology.
* The following Arlington students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at James Madison University:
Meagan Pierce, Thomas Spruth, Haley Grove, Kevin Dannaher, Alisa Malychev, Deena Dubrow, Yara Chammas, Sara Chamma, Julia Rogers, Michael Stearman, Michael Schwartz, Emerson Doyle, Kassandra Kintzios, Benjamin Mainardi, Nicole Redifer, Laura Smith, Max Golkin, Claire Schroeder, Haroon Matties, Caroline George, FIona Turner, Tesia Sikorsky, Kaiya Gordon, Alexis Bieltz, Lucy Khlopin, Andriana Mesmer, Laura Wade, Sarah Starr, Lindsey Larsen, Hannah Demas, Ruth Mengesha, Henry Banks, Seth Simpson, Aibgail Wenner, Mia Giacomo, Ellen Franzen, Mary Bennett, Gavin Morgan, Anelise Johnson, Jasmine Mondshine, Lynne Faris, Samantha Low, Marina George, Camille Pivetta and Edward Levin.
* Orianne Robiou Falkenberg of Washington-Liberty High School and Kevin Farrell of Yorktown High School won Gold Medal Awards in the National German Exam.
The test is administered each year to nearly 25,000 high-school students studying German.
Fifty percent of Arlington Public Schools’ German 2 and German 3 students earned either gold, silver or bronze medals in the competition, and will be placed on the presidential honor roll of the American Association of Teachers of German.
* The following Arlington Public Schools students earned first-place awards in the Northern Virginia PTA Reflections competition:
Natalia Thornton, first grade, Montessori Public School of Arlington (dance choreography); Grace Fettig, eighth grade, Williamsburg Middle School (dance choreography); Theo Whiteman, kindergarten, McKinley Elementary School (film production); and Tatiana Fedoseeva, eighth grade, Williamsburg Middle School (visual arts).
In addition, Charlotte Papacosma, a ninth-grader at Wakefield High School, earned a Director’s Award in the literature category.
** On Feb. 22, 2020, Peyton Gyor became the first female member of Cub Scout Pack 116 to earn the Arrow of Light, Cub Scouting’s highest rank.
But she didn’t stop there, becoming the first Pack 116 scout to earn the Dr. Charles Townes Supernova award, recognizing achievements in science, technology, engineering and math [STEM].
The Supernova requires the Cub Scout to work with an outside mentor. Trent Tebbe, an engineer, who also owns a grain farm, volunteered his time to serve as Peyton’s mentor.
For one part of the award requirements, they reviewed blueprints for farm equipment and discussed the importance of accurate blueprints. Peyton then had to create her own blueprints for a project and build it. She chose a catapult.
Pack 116 was chartered by Trinity Presbyterian Church, and includes students from neighborhoods around Glebe Elementary School.
* Sidonie Gillette of Arlington was selected as one of 50 “Kid Reporters” to cover the Super Tuesday primary elections in a program sponsored by Scholastic Kids Press.
The students are tackling issues that matter most to youth, with submissions published online and in select issues of Scholastic Classroom Magazines, which reach more than 25 million students nationwide.
Gillette, age 12, recently wrote an article about a local campaign event featuring Elizabeth Warren, and previously interviewed Mike Pence about NASA’s space-exploration efforts.
