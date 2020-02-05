News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* The following Arlington students earned degrees during recent commencement exercises at the Georgia Institute of Technology:
Stacey August earned a master of business administration degree. Ian Avilez earned a master of science degree in analytics. Sean Brown earned a master of science degree in computer science. Philip Docena earned a master of science degree in computer science. Nicholas Hale earned a master of science degree in computer science. Steven Seidman earned a master of science degree in computer science.
Katharine Delaney earned a bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering. Sean Fitzpatrick earned a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering.
* Thomas Gentry of Arlington has been named to the president’s honor roll for the fall semester at the University of Central Oklahoma.
** Gabrielle Koone of Arlington has been named to the president’s list for the fall semester at Shenandoah University
* Maxwell Clegg and Samuel Yarnell of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Hofstra University.
* Katie McCool of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall term at Virginia Tech.
** Angel Dominguez, Gustavo Gonzalez and Taylor Stevens of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Shenandoah University.
** Erica Johns, the daughter of Richard and Karin Johns of Arlington and a 2019 graduate of Washington-Lee High School, and Cara Polese, the daughter of Donald and Jane Polese of Arlington and a 2018 graduate of Canyon Crest Academy have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Grove City College.
* The following Arlington students have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Delaware: Clare McInerney, Kacy Tucker, Laura Binczewski, Alexandra Pacheco, Claire Bullard and Laura Breyer.
* Kiara Boren and Christopher Currie of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of New Hampshire.
* Caroline Greenhalgh, the daughter of Wayne Greenhalgh of Arlington, and Nathaniel Klein, the daughter of Daniel Klein and Katherine Wiebler of Arlington, have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of the South.
* Maeve Cantwell of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at the University of Hartford.
* Elizabeth Holemans and Jacky Chen He of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Widener University.
* Cailyn Murray and Maura O’Reilly of Arlington have been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Muhlenburg College.
* Joseph Tecce of Arlington has been named to the dean’s list for the fall semester at Champlain College.
* Camille Seldin, the daughter of Robert and Amy Selding of Arlington, and Thomas Richardson, the son of Peggy Richardson of Arlington, have been inducted into the order of the Gown academic and leadership honor society at the University of the South.
** The Arlington Committee of 100 will focus on “How Does Vaping Affect Kids in Arlington?” on Wednesday, Feb. 12.
A panel of experts will discuss the health and social implications of e-cigarette “vaping” by youth.
The program will take place at 8 p.m. at Phelan Hall on the main campus of Maryount University. The evening begins with a meet-and-greet session at 7 p.m. and optional dinner at 7:30 p.m.
Reservations are required by Feb. 9 if dinner is being purchased. For information, see the Website at www.arlingtoncommitteeor100.org.
** Arlington Public Schools and the Arlington County Council of PTAs will host the annual Summer Activities Fair on Friday, Feb. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Kenmore Middle School.
Nearly 100 summer-activity providers will be on hand to provide information to students and parents. Also at the event, there will be information on organizations offering summer work or volunteer opportunities for teens.
The snow date is Friday, Feb. 14.
