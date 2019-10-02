News of the achievements of local students and members of the Armed Forces:
* Arlington Traditional School is one of nine Virginia schools, and 362 across the nation, to be named 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools by the U.S. Department of Education.
It is the third time since 2006 the school – known as ATS – has received the national honor.
Arlington Traditional was the only school from the Northern Virginia suburbs to be named to the annual listing, which lauds schools that demonstrate academic superiority or demonstration dramatic gains in student achievements.
“This achievement is a result of the dedication and hard work of the staff, students and families,” said principal Holly Hawthorne.
“The strong partnerships ATS has forged with families and the community help foster each child’s whole development,” she said. “Students leave ATS with the skills and attitudes of lifelong learners, prepared to become caring and contributing citizens.”
In addition to Arlington Traditional, public schools from across the commonwealth that were included in the 2019 Blue Ribbon listing were Grandin Court Elementary School in Roanoke, Midlothian High School in Chesterfield County, Paul Munro Elementary School in Lynchburg, Rodney E. Thompson Middle School in Stafford County, Rural Retreat Elementary School in Wythe County and Tallwood Elementary School in Virginia Beach.
“Congratulations to the teachers, principals, students and all of the educators and support staff whose hard work and dedication to learning and excellence have earned this national recognition,” Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said. “These schools share a common commitment to provide exceptional educational opportunities that will instill in their students a lifelong love of learning that is essential to achieving long-lasting academic and career success.”
Two Virginia private schools – Saint Francis of Assisi School in Triangle and Trinity Christian School in Everett – also were recognized.
The U.S. Department of Education will honor all of the nation’s 2019 National Blue Ribbon Schools during a conference and awards ceremony later this fall in Washington.
** The following Arlington students earned degrees during summer commencement exercises at Baylor University:
Alicia McCartney earned a doctorate in English, Lindsay Wise earned a doctor of physical therapy degree, Christopher Haiges earned a master of business administration degree, and James Nicholson earned a master of business administration degree and a master of health administration degree.
** Nanguin Coulibaly of Arlington earned a master of professional studies degree in human-resource management during summer commencement exercises at Fort Hays State University.
* Taryn Smith of Arlington earned a bachelor of arts degree in communication and information sciences and Jethro Torczon of Arlington earned a bachelor of arts degree during recent commencement exercises at the University of Alabama.
* Blake Brackett of Arlington, a graduate of James Madison High School; Gabrielle Sorresso of Arlington, a graduate of Yorktown High School; and Colin MacEwen of Arlington, a graduate of Washington-Lee High School have been named to the dean’s list with distinction for the spring semester at Colgate University.
Duncan Wieland of Arlington, a graduate of Washington-Lee High School, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring semester at Colgate University.
* Rohini Banerjee of Arlington has been been named to the honors list for the spring semester at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus.
* Calista Garcia of Arlington and Alexander Stamatopoulos of Arlington were among students at Belmont University who participated in the “Towering Traditions” program, where students branched out to 50 locations across the Nashville area to perform community service.
* Donavan Heggs, the son of Cleris and Donna Heggs of Arlington, has been named Operations Group non-commissioned-officer-in-charge with the rank of master sergeant for the 2019-20 academic year at Randolph-Macon Academy.
* Robert Millerick of Arlington has been promoted to the rank of captain in the New York Army National Guard.
Millerick has been assigned to the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1-258th Field Artillery.
