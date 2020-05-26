Even as schools across the world cautiously get back to business as their countries emerge from the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Arlington school leaders are signaling that parents may have their children at home for at least the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Cintia Johnson, who is wrapping up a nine-month stint as interim superintendent for the 28,000-student school system, says the “least likely scenario” for the start of the next school year would be to have students in classrooms full-time.
Other options on the table include an entirely stay-at-home model or a hybrid between the two.
“We are preparing for a distance-learning model that includes synchronous instruction of new content,” Johnson said in a May 22 missive to parents (translation: “synchronous” meaning teachers will be expected to present material to students in a live-streamed environment).
School systems across Virginia’s counties and cities are awaiting directives from the Virginia Department of Education. “Our focus is on developing a plan that protects the health and safety of our students, staff and families,” said Johnson.
The Arlington school system, which shut down classroom instruction for the entire fourth quarter, has come under criticism for refusing to teach new material to students in a “virtual” environment, instead opting to have teachers regurgitate previously covered material to those students who wished to participate.
Because the material has been covered before, and students are not being graded on fourth-quarter work, some parents have opted out of taking part in the school system’s efforts.
