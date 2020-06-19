Eleven Arlington schools have been named recipients in the two-tier Virginia Board of Education awards program for 2020, based on past performance and efforts to improve student success.
Arlington Science Focus Elementary School and Arlington Traditional School were among 71 schools statewide earning the 2020 Board of Education Highest Achievement Award, while Barrett Elementary, Discovery Elementary, Charles Drew Elementary, Key Elementary, Jamestown Elementary, Long Branch Elementary, Nottingham Elementary, Swanson Middle and Tuckahoe Elementary were among 375 school statewide earning the 2020 Board of Education Continuous Improvement Award.
The awards “are designed to incentivize schools to make the changes in instruction, policy, support services and practice required to make progress toward meeting the Board of Education’s objective of achieving equity in opportunities and outcomes for all students,” Board of Education president Daniel Gecker said.
“The increase in the number of awards earned this year is evidence of the progress our schools were making toward this objective before the pandemic forced the closure of schools in March,” he said.
No Arlington schools were recipients of the Board of Education Innovative Practice Award, which was presented for the first time in 2020.
The award, which recognizes innovations implemented over the course of two academic years that improve student outcomes, went to one school and six districts statewide.
