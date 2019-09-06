Arlington’s first-day-of-school student count of 27,996 was up 1.7 percent from the same period a year before, according to data presented to School Board members by Superintendent Cintia Johnson.
School officials will take the official count of students on Sept. 30, forwarding it to the Virginia Department of Education. Last year, there were 27,436 students in classrooms for the official count.
Arlington’s student population peaked in 1963 at the height of the Baby Boom, then descended until seeing another growth spurt over the past decade. The 1963 record attendance was surpassed in 2017 and again in 2018, and is likely to be higher still when the official tally is compiled later this month.
Speaking to School Board members Sept. 5, Johnson said it largely had been a successful opening of schools two days before.
“It’s been very exciting so far. I’m truly energized,” Johnson said, noting she visited 10 schools the morning of Sept. 3. “Nothing compares to the excitement of the first day.”
(Johnson was tapped as superintendent on an interim basis following the departure of Patrick Murphy, who resigned to take a job in West Virginia. Murphy had served as superintendent for just over 10 years.)
The school system opened a number of new buildings and school programs at the start of the year, and is focused on student achievement and safety, Johnson said.
“APS is a second home for our students,” she said. “When children feel safe, they can focus on learning.”
