Eli Groenert, a seventh-grade student at Gunston Middle School, has been named a finalist in the 2020 National Geographic GeoBee state competition, to be held at Longwood University on March 27.
This is the second level of the National Geographic GeoBee competition, which is now in its 32nd year. An estimated 2.4 million students competed at school-level GeoBee’s this year, with 8,661 becoming champions of their schools. School champions then took an online qualifying test, with up to 100 top-score students from each state invited to participate in statewide competition.
State champions will receive a medal, $1,000 in cash and other prizes, as well as a trip to Washington, D.C., to represent their state in the national championships, with the chance to garner a $25,000 college scholarship, $1,000 cash stipend, lifetime membership in the National Geographic Society and and an all-expenses-paid Lindblad expedition to the Galápagos Islands aboard the National Geographic Endeavour ll.
The 2020 national championship will be held May 18-21 at National Geographic headquarters.
