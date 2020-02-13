For the second year in a row, an Arlington student earned second place in the Virginia Veterans of Foreign Wars’ “Patriot’s Pen” essay competition.
The theme for the current year’s competition was “What Makes America Great.”
Valerie Castillo, a student at St. Ann School, was a finalist in the Post 3150 competition and winner of the VFW 10th District competition, which covers the area from Arlington west to Leesburg and south to Dale City. In the state competition, she finished second and was honored by State Commander and Mrs. Rick Raskin, sponsors of the award.
Last year, another St. Ann student – Mary Clymer – finished second in the competition.
