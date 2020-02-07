A number of Arlington Public Schools students were selected for the Virginia Band and Orchestra Directors’ Association District 12 Honors Band, and participated in a concert with others in the district on Feb. 1.
Named to the High School Wind Ensemble were Charlotte Greenwood and Drake Henry of Wakefield High School; Noah Portner of Washington-Liberty High School; and Alayna Binder and Lily Dinsmoor of Yorktown High School.
Named to the High School Symphonic Band were Audrey Smith of H-B Woodawn Secondary Program; Colin Mashkuri of Wakefield High School; Daniel Cuesta, Natsha Fouchard, Graham Lazorchak, Benjamin Portner, Mia Shenkman and Nathan Wright of Washington-Liberty High School; and Anthony Guerrera and Jocelyn La Force Regli of Yorktown High School.
Named to the Middle School Honors Band were Scott Gowdy of Thomas Jefferson Middle School; Nicolaus Antezana and Henry Price of Kenmore Middle School; Benjamin Backer, Daisy Maxwell and Ellen Summer of Swanson Middle School; and Ellie Grieco and Dylan Yeo of Williamsburg Middle School.
