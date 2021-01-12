[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
John Barnes of Arlington, a senior at H-B Woodlawn Secondary Program, is one of 20 students to have been selected as national storytellers through the PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs (SRL).
Those selected have gone through the reporting-lab program, producing “poignant video pieces in 2020,” PBS officials said. (The complete list and biographies can be found at https://bit.ly/3oFvJH7.)
Barnes co-edited “Alone Together,” a piece about how teens dealt with the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a filmmaker, Barnes has achieved various honors, such as a Best Documentary Nomination at the All American High School Film Festival for “A Passover Story” (2019), and the Best Documentary Award at the Arlington Student Film Festival for “Goodbye, Vacation Lane” (2018).
Since 2009, the SRL initiative has reached more than 30,000 students nationwide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.