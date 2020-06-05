Four Arlington Public Schools students – all from Thomas Jefferson Middle School – won first-place accolades at the 2020 Virginia Junior Academy of Science symposium.
Aria Clarisse Merrill was honored in Chemical Sciences A; Harriet Shapiro in Ecology and Earth Sciences A; Elaine Chu in Engineering and Technology A; and Moya Zouhon in Plant Sciences and Microbiology A.
More than 140 Arlington Public Schools students were selected to present their scientific research at the 2020 symposium, which was held “virtually” this year due to public-health concerns.
A complete list of award recipients can be found at www.vjas.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.